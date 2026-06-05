Wiz Khalifa Joins Hitman's Elusive Targets as Latest Celebrity Victim

Agent 47's next target is none other than rapper, actor, and songwriter Wiz Khalifa. The Hitman series' Elusive Targets feature has previously included celebrities like Eminem and Milla Jovovich. Wiz, a fan of the series, is excited about his role and appreciates the game's replay value. Details about his mission and how to take him down are yet to be revealed.

Agent 47 , the notorious assassin from the Hitman series, has an impressive kill-count that's hard to fathom, especially when considering every game played. While he typically targets criminals and terrorists, IO Interactive has introduced Elusive Targets in the Hitman World of Assassination series, which are celebrity-led characters available for a limited time.

Past targets include Eminem, Sean Bean, and Mads Mikkelsen, with the most recent being Milla Jovovich. Now, rapper, actor, and songwriter Wiz Khalifa has been added to the list. Wiz expressed his excitement about the opportunity, appreciating that IO Interactive wanted to incorporate his Muay Thai training into the game. He also praised the series' replay value, attributing it to the freedom and strategy it offers.

Details about Wiz's role and how to take him down are still under wraps, but it's clear that his Muay Thai skills will play a part. If Wiz could choose another video game icon to protect him from Agent 47, he'd pick someone calm and lethal like Kratos or Marcus Fenix. When asked about his choice for the next celebrity target, Wiz humorously suggested his dog, Snoop





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Hitman Agent 47 Wiz Khalifa Elusive Targets IO Interactive

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