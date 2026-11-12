Witnesses recall chaos during Logan Circle Shooting

Gunfire outside a Logan Circle gym sent people running and prompted a lockdown that was still in effect as of 9 a.m., according to a manager at Vida Fitness.The manager told 7News that shots were fired outside the

Gunfire outside a Logan Circle gym sent people running and prompted a lockdown that was still in effect as of 10 a.m., according to a manager at Vida Fitness.

The manager told 7News that shots were fired outside the business and that police were inside the building. The manager said they feel safe with police inside. The gym will be closed the rest of the day. A witness, Greg Raleigh, told 7News’ Lianna Golden what he saw and heard as people fled a building in Logan Circle after five people were shot.

Also read 5 people shot in Washington, D.C.'s Logan Circle neighborhood, authorities say

Raleigh said he was trying to reach a friend who was inside the gym when police rushed people away from the scene.

“I looked up and I saw people running out,” Raleigh said. “I didn’t see nobody run out the building with a gun, so I guess wherever he was, he’s stayed in the building. ” D.C. police on the scene of an active shooting outside of a gym in Logan Circle, where at least five people have been shot on Nov. 12, 2026.

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Police are treating this as an active shooting situation in the area of 15th and P Street NW and everyone should avoid the area. The suspect is a white male, heavy-set and possibly wearing a gray shirt.

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