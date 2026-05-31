Witnesses Flee After Fatal Stabbing of 20-Year-Old in Kilburn

A 20-year-old man, identified as Malakai Ferguson-Ramson, was stabbed to death in broad daylight on Ashmore Road in Kilburn, London. Police have arrested a 21-year-old suspect for murder and are seeking witnesses captured on video fleeing the scene.

Witnesses fled in horror after a 20-year-old man was stabbed to death in broad daylight on a London street. Video footage showed the moment onlookers ran away after it is believed Malakai Ferguson-Ramson was attacked.

The young man died on Ashmore Road shortly after 8.50pm on Tuesday, March 26. Police have arrested a 21-year-old man on suspicion of murder, who remains in custody. A 42-year-old man was arrested for conspiracy to murder and has since been released on bail pending further enquiries. The crowd of people was around Ashmore Road and Drayford Close in Kilburn at the time of the murder.

In the video, pedestrians in the area can be seen calmly walking before something off-camera spooked them and caused them to run away in fear. The Met Police believe those in the video are likely to have witnessed the stabbing and could therefore assist with their investigation.

Pedestrians were seen on CCTV fleeing in fear in Kilburn after a suspected stabbing The Met Police is looking to speak to people in the video as they could have information about the attack Detective Chief Inspector Paul Waller, who is leading the Met's investigation, said: 'I would like to reiterate that those pictured are believed to be witnesses. While I understand the challenges that come with talking to police, there are a range of ways to contact us - including completely anonymously.

'I urge people to put these complexities to one side and instead empathise with the grief Malakai's loved ones are navigating at this moment in time. 'The information held by eyewitnesses is vital and could ultimately take us a step closer to securing justice. ' Witnesses, including those in the video, have been urged to phone 101 and quote 8418/26MAY. Anonymous reports can be submitted to Crimestoppers via 0800 555 111 with the same reference





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Kilburn Stabbing Malakai Ferguson-Ramson London Murder Witness Appeal Met Police Investigation

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