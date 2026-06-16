Witnesses describe trying to help neighbors amid intense flames from house fire in Newark, Delaware

Authorities described it as a hoarding situation, which made things more challenging for firefighters working to contain the fire at the time.

One person is dead after a house fire in Newark, Delaware. Viewer video shows flames shooting several feet into the air. Firefighters arrived to find the home fully engulfed.

Officials say they were able to make entry and found the victim in the hallway, just outside of the bedroom. Authorities described it as a hoarding situation, which made things more challenging for firefighters working to contain the fire at the time. The fire brought people out of their homes as they tried to evacuate their neighbors who live close to the flames.

"Neighbor down the street saw something and called 911," said neighbor Joe Chmura. Everyone, I think, was trying to get everyone out to be safe.

" Officials say it appears the fire started on the left side of the home, where only the framing is now left standing after the roof collapsed on both sides, melting siding and leaving debris all over the yard. "First, you could see it on the roof, then you see it slowly growing and growing," said neighbor Joe Chmura. "Thats why I was just trying to get my neighbor out of his house as quickly as I could.

Just get hime out. I got him and his dog out.

"Neighbors say it was an older man who lived in the now destroyed home. Hours later, officials remain at the scene as they comb through the rubble, working to determine what started the fire. The cause of the fire is still under investigation. No other information has been released about the victim.





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