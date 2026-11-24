Authorities are investigating a shooting that happened on Monday at the corner of Euclid Avenue and Northfield Avenue in East Cleveland.

EAST CLEVELAND, Ohio — Authorities in East Cleveland are investigating a shooting that witnesses said left a man wounded.

“I heard some three shots. I was standing up on the corner, and when I turned and came back, he was laying there,” said Walter Kirkland. The shooting happened Monday at the corner of Euclid Avenue and Northfield Avenue.

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“I was scared about it. I’m glad it wasn’t a child,” said Kirkland.

“It’s a sad thing. ” Our camera caught several police cars and yellow police tape outside an apartment building.

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Meanwhile, Kirkland said he heard gunshots, and saw the man had been shot in the head. That’s when another witness, John Chapon, stepped in to help.

“I put my shirt jacket over him and comforted him the best I could until the ambulance arrived,” said Chapon. At this time, we don't have any information to share from authorities. News 5 will continue to keep you updated on this story.

“It’s straight awful that people don’t value life. It’s too many people that don’t value life around here,” said Chapon. We Follow Through Want us to continue to follow through on a story? Let us know.