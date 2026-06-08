Witness says teen charged with murder at Texas track meet was 'distraught' after fatal stabbing

Lawyers for a young man who fatally stabbed a competitor at a Texas high school track meet are calling more witnesses as a trial enters a second week.

Bexar County to pay $300K to detention applicant whose job offer was pulled over wife’s La Santa Muerte altarNext photo A Collin County seriff drives past the front of the county courthouse Thursday, June 4, 2026, in McKinney, Texas.

A courtroom sketch shows Mike Hward, standing, a defense attorney and Karmelo Anthony, left front, sitting at the defense table in opening arguments Thursday, June 4, 2026, in McKinney, Texas, during the trial of a teen accused of fatally stabbing another during a track meet in suburban Dallas last year. A courtroom sketch shows the district attorney pointing at Karmelo Anthony, center, at the defense table in opening arguments Thursday, June 4, 2026, in McKinney, Texas, during the trial of a teen accused of fatally stabbing another during a track meet in suburban Dallas last year.

Supporters for Karmelo Anthony demonstrate in front of the Collin County courthouse Thursday, June 4, 2026, in McKinney, Texas. A Collin County seriff drives past the front of the county courthouse Thursday, June 4, 2026, in McKinney, Texas.

at a Texas high school track meet was upset immediately after the confrontation and said he had warned the victim “not to touch me," a witness testified Monday as a trial entered a second week. Karmelo Anthony, now 19, is charged with murder in the death of Austin Metcalf, 17, at a school stadium in Frisco, a Dallas suburb, in April 2025.related to a dispute over whether Anthony could be under the tent of Metcalf's team during a rainy track meet.

Defense attorneys insist Anthony felt threatened and believed he needed to defend himself when physical contact was made. One of Anthony’s teammates, testifying Monday for the defense, said Anthony was “distraught” after the stabbing. Judge John Roach Jr. has said young witnesses can’t be publicly identified. Metcalf's death drew wide attention, in part because of social media posts that amplified the case in racial terms.

Anthony, who attended Frisco Centennial High School, is Black, while Metcalf, who attended Frisco Memorial High School, was white. Prosecutors rested their case Saturday in Collin County court. Jurors last week heard from a number of people who were at the track meet, including students who said Anthony had been asked to leave the tent and was the aggressor in the confrontation. The courtroom was packed again Monday with spectators, including Metcalf's parents and younger people.

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Witness says teen charged with murder at Texas track meet was 'distraught' after fatal stabbingLawyers for a young man who fatally stabbed a competitor at a Texas high school track meet are calling more witnesses as a trial enters a second week.

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