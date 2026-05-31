Witness: Harrison Ford's Classic Thriller to Stream on Paramount+

The 1985 crime thriller Witness, featuring Harrison Ford in a career-defining role, will be available on Paramount+ in June. The film tells the story of a detective hiding among the Amish after a murder investigation exposes police corruption, creating a gripping conflict between duty and sanctuary.

Witness , a 1985 thriller starring Harrison Ford , is set to stream on Paramount+ this June. The film follows Philadelphia detective John Book, who, while investigating the murder of a young Amish boy, uncovers police corruption and is forced to flee into the Amish community with the boy and his mother.

There, he struggles to balance his duty to solve the case with protecting his new life and the community's peace. The ensemble cast includes Kelly McGillis, Lukas Haas, Josef Sommer, Alexander Godunov, Patti LuPone, and Danny Glover. Though often overshadowed by Ford's later blockbuster roles, Witness is regarded as one of his finest performances and a masterclass in suspenseful storytelling. The movie blends crime procedural with cultural immersion, creating a tense, atmospheric experience that remains powerful decades later.

Its exploration of integrity, community, and identity continues to resonate, making it a timeless classic worth revisiting. The upcoming streaming release offers both longtime fans and new audiences the opportunity to discover this acclaimed film





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Witness Harrison Ford Paramount+ Thriller Amish 1985 Film Crime Drama Streaming

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