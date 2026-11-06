Witness describes Theodore shootout between Mobile police and wanted man

Investigators said officers attempted to stop a vehicle driven by a man wanted on active felony warrants for sex offender violations and other violent crimes.

THEODORE, Ala. - Dozens of gunshots shattered the quiet of a Theodore neighborhood in broad daylight on Nov. 4. Shootout on Schimpfs Lane Mobile police said it started just after 3 p.m. on Schimpfs Lane.

Investigators said officers attempted to stop a vehicle driven by a man wanted on active felony warrants for sex offender violations and other violent crimes. According to police, the suspect got out armed with a handgun, sparking a shootout with two responding officers. Witness account “I was in the backyard when I heard the brakes. I heard, ‘Get out with your hands up.

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’ Cops are screaming, ‘Get in the house! Get in the house! ’” a witness said.

“Just a ridiculous amount of shots. ” A neighbor told FOX10 News, tire marks in the ground are from the suspect slamming on his brakes with officers approaching from the opposite direction and yelling at him to get out of the vehicle. She said when the suspect got out, he opened fire on officers. That’s when police shot back, shattering his truck windows.

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The glass was still scattered along the roadway the next day. The witness said after officers fired; the suspect fell to the ground. Mobile police said the man shot himself, dying from a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

“The cops alone shot at least 30 to 60 bullets out here. I’m surprised none of the homes were hit,” she said.

“I just believe it was a target for him. I believe he was set up, regardless of what the man was wanted for. This ain’t no way to go out. He definitely took more than just a takeout wound.

” Mobile Police have not yet released the suspect’s name, or the specific violent crime warrants he faced.