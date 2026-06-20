Witkoff, Araghchi reportedly flying to Switzerland for talks amid Israeli invasion of Lebanon

Trump's special envoy, Steve Witkoff, and Iran's top diplomat Abbas Araghchi are travelling to Switzerland for first round of talks on potential nuclear deal, Axios reports.

Trump's special envoy, Steve Witkoff, and Iran's top diplomat Abbas Araghchi are travelling to Switzerland for first round of talks on potential nuclear deal, Axios reports.

Witkoff is heading to Switzerland to join Jared Kushner, President Trump’s son-in-law, who is already there, Axios says / Reutersreported, as a ceasefire in Lebanon appeared to revive efforts to turn an interim Iran war pact into a lasting regional deal. Israel and Hezbollah agreed to a ceasefire in Lebanon on Friday after escalating fighting cast doubt over US-Iran talks critical to reopening the Strait of Hormuz and stabilising oil supplies.

That followed a 14-point memorandum the two sides signed this week to halt fighting and open a 60-day window to resolve disputes over Iran’s nuclear programme, as well as other thorny issues needed to forge a more durable deal. US Vice President JD Vance cancelled plans on Thursday to travel to Switzerland for the talks, however, amid rising tension in Lebanon between Israel and Hezbollah.

With the ceasefire in place, Witkoff is heading to Switzerland to join Jared Kushner, President Donald Trump’s son-in-law, who is already there,The development may signal that both sides intend to begin technical negotiations aimed at securing a permanent truce. Israel's Netanyahu may make moves to jeopardise Trump's Iran peace push: US intelIsrael's Netanyahu may make moves to jeopardise Trump's Iran peace push: US intel A senior US official said the ceasefire took effect around 4 pm in Lebanon following an exchange of fire, adding that negotiators for the United States and Qatar had worked out the agreement with help from Iran.

"If Hezbollah does not attack us, then for us it is not a time of war," the Israeli official said, adding that Israel would keep its forces in southern Lebanon, where it has occupied an area along its northern border. Two Lebanese security sources said Israel had carried out a dozen air strikes in the first hour of the ceasefire but none were recorded after 5 pm.

Lebanon's health ministry said Israeli attacks after midnight into Friday had killed 47 people and wounded 97, while the Israeli military said four soldiers had been killed in an incident in Lebanon, without giving further details. Israeli invasion in Lebanon could weigh on negotiations because ending fighting there is a condition for the broader US-Iran accord.

Araghchi, in a telephone call with his Pakistani counterpart on Friday, said the United States would be responsible for any violation of its commitments under the deal, including ending the fighting in Lebanon, his ministry said. Israel's Netanyahu may make moves to jeopardise Trump's Iran peace push: US intelIsrael's Netanyahu may make moves to jeopardise Trump's Iran peace push: US intelNiger military kills, captures dozens after deadly attack on capital airportRussia vows regular large-scale strikes after Ukrainian drone attack on MoscowNetanyahu tells Trump Israel won't be bound by Iran deal as US–Israel rift deepens





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