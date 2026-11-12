Witkoff and Kushner arrive in Moscow for Putin talks on Ukraine war

US envoy Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner arrived in Moscow on Thursday to meet Vladimir Putin, following Abu Dhabi talks that produced a prisoner exchange deal but no breakthrough on ending the Ukraine war.

US envoy Steve Witkoff and President Donald Trump son-in-law Jared Kushner arrived in Moscow on Thursday for talks with Russian President Vladimir Putin aimed at ending the Ukraine war.

The Kremlin is continuing to sideline Europe from the negotiations. The pair met Russian presidential special envoy Kirill Dmitriev on arrival at Vnukovo Airport, Russian state news agency TASS reported. Dmitriev greeted Kushner and Witkoff at the airport. Kushner and Witkoff are set to meet with Putin later on Thursday.

Also read Russia, Ukraine agree to major POW swap, but peace talks end without breakthrough

Abu Dhabi talks yield prisoner deal

The trip follows two days of talks in Abu Dhabi between Russian, Ukrainian and American negotiators, the first of their kind since February. Those negotiations wrapped up Wednesday with an agreement on a large exchange of prisoners of war but no visible breakthrough on ending the nearly five-year hostilities.

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Speaking after Wednesday talks, which concluded after fewer than two hours, Kushner said the purpose of the Moscow meeting was to finalize plans for more humanitarian relief and the release of prisoners. He also said he would push to get Europeans added to the format so we can make this a multilateral format. While Ukraine has long argued that Europe should be at the main negotiating table, Moscow has so far resisted such efforts.

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov criticized the presence of European officials in the UAE city earlier this week, saying their involvement was not a promising approach. When asked if there had been any contact between the Russians and any EU representatives in Abu Dhabi, Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov said Wednesday, No such contacts were planned, and none took place.

Moscow sidelines European peace role

Peskov said European representatives could eventually join peace talks but added their current statements do not indicate any desire on their part to contribute to movement along the path toward peace. Moscow complains that Europe is financing and supplying weaponry to Ukraine.

Kushner, who acts as one of the country top diplomats despite holding no official role within the Trump administration, and Witkoff are also expected to travel to Dublin to meet with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky and discuss ideas from the Abu Dhabi talks. After meeting with Putin, Kushner said that he and Witkoff will fly to Dublin, Ireland, to meet Zelensky.

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The Ukrainian leader gave a muted welcome to the outcome of the talks, saying the proposed prisoner exchange was a positive step. Ukraine will not give in to demands that it cede its territory that has been occupied by Russia in exchange for peace. Hopes had been low for any significant breakthrough in the first meeting in nine months between the delegations.

Ukraine rejects territorial cessions for peace

Russia and Ukraine have from time to time swapped POWs but have remained far apart in their demands for accepting a peace settlement. Along with postwar security guarantees for both countries, other key hurdles are the fate of Russian-occupied Ukrainian territory and what role European countries will play in an eventual settlement. Moscow does not want European countries, which are concerned about Russia conduct and broader intentions on the continent, involved in the direct negotiations.

Kushner said one of the goals of the Moscow meeting is to try to get Europeans added to the talks. Kushner noted that both Ukraine and Russia needed clarity on postwar security arrangements, and European countries, the EU and NATO have to be involved in those discussions to build consensus on next steps. Ukraine wants to ensure that Moscow does not attack again, and EU officials say any discussions on Europe security arrangements could only start after a ceasefire.

Many in Europe see the inclusion of Russia in those plans as a concession to Moscow.