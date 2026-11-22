Flight anxiety has more folks taking the roads, and a poor forecast in the Tri-State Area had some heading out extra early.

Roads filled up Saturday night as AAA says, despite an overall decrease in travelers compared to last year, more people will be taking the car than any other travel method to get to their Thanksgiving destination with 73 million expected to drive.

"There's a certain rental car company that has seen their reservations I think 16% or 17% higher compared to last year, and that surge has happened just in the last few days," said"Flying is not cool right now," traveler Lionel Brown said. "So, no, I'm not going to do no flying. And so I love the train, but I decided to drive.

Also read Storm threat builds for Thanksgiving week across the Tri-State

" "We're currently both coming home from college, and we want to try to leave early to try to beat all the traffic," said one traveler from Maryland. "And I feel like definitely driving was best way, not flying because a lot of the ... flight issues. " AAA says their Thanksgiving travel forecast came out before the Nov. 13 ground stop, so the final number of drivers may be even higher.

On top of those worries, wet weather is expected in the region on Sunday, prompting the New York City Office of Emergency Management to"We heard about the weather. We didn't want to get caught up in that," the traveler from Maryland said.

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"We had 500,000 breakdowns during the Thanksgiving holiday travel period last year, and usually, it increases about 10% every year," Sinclair said. "Flat tires, dead batteries – top items people call us for. " AAA says to beat the crowds, avoid Tuesday from 2 p.m. to 8 p.m. and Wednesday from noon to 7 p.m. For your best bet, head out in the morning.

"Instead of hitting the road Wednesday after work and trying to slog through the traffic to get to your destination, go home, get a good night's sleep, rise very early , leave at 6 or 7 a.m.," Sinclair said.