The retirement of both Jessie Diggins and Rosie Brennan has left a gap, but also opened up opportunities for the current crop of skiers.

With more than 650 combined World Cup starts, Jessie Diggins and Rosie Brennan have been mainstays on the U.S. Cross Country Ski Team for the last 15 years.

Both retired after the 2025-26 season, leaving a significant hole but also opening up opportunities for the current crop of skiers. Novie McCabe, a 24-year-old member of the APU Nordic Ski Center Elite Team, is a key member of that group. McCabe admitted it was a bit strange to be without the era-defining skiers, but said their impact has been lasting.

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“We benefited enormously from their leadership and they taught us a lot,” McCabe said. “But I think we can also like kind of rebuild something now with a new team. ” The average age of U.S. skiers who started the World Cup season’s first event Friday was under 25. McCabe said the team will need patience for those skiers to develop, but there is also plenty of enthusiasm for the future.