Food banks and organizations across the region are helping people who need food assistance this Thanksgiving. Here's a list of events and resources.

Over the next week, events will provide people in need of food assistance with turkey and other Thanksgiving meal items. The average Thanksgiving dinner will cost $62 in the Northeast, with turkey costs among the highest increases.

NBC10 Responds’ Valeria Aponte Feliciano has the story.

Also read Thousands of Thanksgiving meals being prepared by Fairbanks Community Food Bank

The cost of Thanksgiving dinner is more expensive this year, with a table for 10 up 6% to a total of $58.63 nationwide, WATCH HEREIf you are in need of help to pay for Thanksgiving dinner, or want to help yourself, here are resources in our local area:Feeding the Village: Building Systems of Care to End Hunger , which will be held at St. Christopher’s Hospital for Children Atrium, 160 E Erie Ave, Philadelphia, on Friday, Nov. 20 from 11 a.m. to 12 p.m., Simon Gratz High School at 1798 W Hunting Park Ave, Philadelphia, on Monday, Nov. 23 from 12 p.m. to 4 p.m.City of Camden Turkey Giveaway at 1000 North 6th Street from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 21The Community FoodBank of New Jersey is holding turkey drives on Saturday, Nov. 21, and Sunday, Nov. 22, at their locations across South Jersey.

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The food bank is also supplying Thanksgiving food at its locations. A list ofis holding a meal kit giveaway on Tuesday, Nov. 24, from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m. at the Delaware County Fairgroundsat the parking lot of the New Crab Tavern at 201 N. MacDade Boulevard in Darby on Tuesday, Nov. 24 at 10 a.m.State Rep. Manny Guzman will host a Thanksgiving resource fair,The Ortiz Ark Foundation is holding a turkey giveaway