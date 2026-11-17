Shane Harris, a well-known community advocate, says he wants to 'increase the teeth' of local commissions charged with oversight of the youth justice system.

Trinity AudioA well-known San Diego activist has been tapped to sit on a state panel charged with advising California’s governor on the juvenile justice system.

Shane Harris will be the newest member of California’s State Advisory Group on Youth Justice after being appointed to the post by Gov. Gavin Newsom last month. Harris has been attached to an array of issues in his career, including reforming the foster care system, civil rights, the campaign against a San Diego second-home tax and other community causes.to push back on a proposed utility rate hike from San Diego Gas & Electric.

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In an interview, Harris said one of this top priorities for the advisory group will be taking on a statewide weakening of juvenile justice system oversight.throughout the state have seen dwindling public investment or an outright shutdown of their operations. This year, the San Diego Superior Court withdrew administrative support for the county’s volunteer commission.

Financial support for the commission included office space, web hosting and coverage of insurance costs.in September, ending its oversight of local juvenile detention facilities and courts. Harris said he wants to push legislation creating more uniform rules for how juvenile justice commissions get funded and what oversight powers they have. Other policy changes floated by Harris include inspection and reporting standards of juvenile facilities and safeguards for commissions’ independence from local courts and county governments.

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Harris, a former foster youth, also plans to push for a statewide review of the foster care system, all with the aim of preventing foster youths from run-ins with law enforcement and the legal system. The state advisory group consists of 16 members, and features elected officials, judges, attorneys, academics, activists and clergy. District Attorney Summer Stephan swore Harris in to the post during a ceremony in Mission Valley on Monday.

Harris currently works as communications director for Gomez Trial Attorneys, the law firm led by prominent local attorney John Gomez. He also helms the Office of the San Diego Public Advocate. The office is not a government agency, but describes itself as “an independent advocacy office dedicated to elevating community concerns, amplifying underserved voices, and supporting initiatives related to equity, public well-being, social justice, and community empowerment. ”