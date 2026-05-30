With NBA Draft 3-Plus Weeks Out, Here's Where Steinbach Stands

In 24 days, the NBA will draft a University of Washington basketball player for the first time in six long years. Hannes Steinbach, the 6-foot-10 post player f

In 24 days, the NBA will draft a University of Washington basketball player for the first time in six long years. Hannes Steinbach, the 6-foot-10 post player from Germany, will break the Huskies' dry spell by likely going anywhere from pick No. 10 to 15, with the scouts still not exactly sure what they have in this European import.

While he's from a different era and plays a totally different game, Steinbach is a lot like the UW's legendary Brandon Roy in that he has a clever, nimble game not fully appreciated by the next level just yet. In terms of long-term league sustainability and consistent production, this Husky big man might be one of the top five players in this draft, yet it appears no one is willing to gamble even a little on that bold claim and move him up.

For now, as everyone keeps going over his game film and replaying his answers from sit-down interviews, Steinbach is preparing to be drafted about halfway through the first round on June 23 at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York. In the latest mock draft released, Bleacher Report has the former Husky forward going with the 15th pick to the Chicago Bulls, which if true, could make the franchise much later declare that this selection was an absolute steal.

In analyzing Steinbach, Bleacher Report had the following to say about this talented player, readily recognizing his relentless devotion to rebounding and his scoring creativity inside: "If the draft board breaks right, the Bulls just might leave this first round with their frontcourt fully in place. Creating a Wilson-Buzelis combo with the No. 4 pick could be identity-forming, and snatching up Steinbach here would further the move toward a big, physically imposing style of play.

"His work on the offensive glass might be the single sharpest skill in this draft, and his polished post scoring isn't too far behind. And if his flashes of perimeter shot-making could sustain amid a volume increase, he could help open up the offensive end for Chicago's big, bouncy forwards to attack.

" It's quite possible he'll pay for a lower draft position because of the inability of last season's UW guards to properly get him the ball and showcase him on a 16-17 team. He averaged 18.5 point and 11.8 rebounds, and led the nation in double-doubles with 22, yet those were all numbers that could have been greatly enhanced. Steinbach was that good and maybe it won't be fully realized until he spends a year or two in the NBA.

Then some team, and maybe it will be the Bulls, will declare him to be a franchise player to build around. Dan Raley has worked for the Seattle Post-Intelligencer, Atlanta Journal-Constitution and Fairbanks Daily News-Miner, as well as for MSN.com and Boeing, the latter as a global aerospace writer. His sportswriting career spans four decades and he's covered University of Washington football and basketball during much of that time.

In a working capacity, he's been to the Super Bowl, the NBA Finals, the MLB playoffs, the Masters, the U.S. Open, the PGA Championship and countless Final Fours and bowl games.





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