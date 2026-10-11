Raiders Name Fernando Mendoza Starting QB After Trading Kirk Cousins to Vikings

The Las Vegas Raiders traded quarterback Kirk Cousins to the Minnesota Vikings and will start rookie Fernando Mendoza in Week 10 against the Seattle Seahawks.

The Las Vegas Raiders have traded quarterback Kirk Cousins to the Minnesota Vikings and are turning to rookie Fernando Mendoza as their new starting quarterback, the team announced.

Mendoza, the No. 1 overall pick in the 2026 NFL Draft, will make his first career start in Week 10 when the Seattle Seahawks visit Allegiant Stadium. General manager John Spytek said Mendoza passed every test on his way to taking over the starting job. Spytek told reporters that Mendoza worked very hard since the moment he walked into the building.

Also read Kirk Cousins Traded to Vikings as Raiders Turn to Fernando Mendoza at NFL Deadline

He added that he wanted to stop short of saying Mendoza earned it, but that Mendoza put the team in a position where it had to make a really hard decision. Spytek pointed to Mendoza's growth as a person, as a teammate, as a leader and as a quarterback. Spytek insisted the move to Mendoza did not signal that the Raiders believe their 2026 season is over.

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Spytek: Mendoza Earned His Chance Through Hard Work

He said that is not the intention of this and that the team has a big game this week against the defending world champions. He said the Raiders intend to attack it like any other week, as is expected of them. The decision came in the hours before the 2026 NFL trade deadline. Mendoza is now 23 years old and takes over a Raiders team that sits at 4-5 and third in the AFC West.

Las Vegas fell to 4-5 after a 38-17 loss last Sunday. The rookie has spent almost the entire season on the sideline, appearing in just one game. He entered a 45-17 loss to the New England Patriots in Week 5 and completed six of eight passes for 48 yards while rushing for three more. He has thrown for 49 yards so far in his rookie season.

Mendoza's Growth and Preparation Impress Raiders Coaches

Mendoza exceeded the team's expectations in practice while waiting for his opportunity. One notable sign of his preparation was his habit of wearing his helmet during games and staying close to quarterbacks coach Mike Sullivan while reciting play calls he heard through the headset. Offensive coordinator Klint Kubiak said Mendoza puts a lot of work in and that his teammates know how prepared he is.

Kubiak said it is not just lip service and that Mendoza has shown it on the practice field. Before the NFL, Mendoza starred at Indiana. He led the Hoosiers to their first-ever national championship and an undefeated season while winning the 2025 Heisman Trophy. He received 643 first-place votes after leading the FBS with 41 passing touchdowns against six interceptions and 3,535 passing yards.

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From College Champion to NFL Starter: Mendoza's Journey

The 6-foot-5 quarterback was taken with the No. 1 pick in April's NFL Draft. The Raiders did not want to rush Mendoza's development, so they brought in Cousins as a bridge quarterback to start the season. Cousins helped the Raiders surpass their win total from last season. In nine starts, he threw for 2,340 yards, 20 touchdowns and eight interceptions while posting a 97.1 passer rating.

He rushed for one touchdown and threw another, but was intercepted three times in what proved to be his final start in a Raiders uniform. The Minnesota Vikings are reportedly reuniting with Cousins by striking the trade with Las Vegas. Mendoza now faces a challenging stretch, starting with two elite defenses in the Seahawks and Denver Broncos. Seattle won its second Super Bowl in February, defeating the same New England team that beat the Raiders in Week 5.

Mendoza will face the Broncos twice, along with the Cleveland Browns (5-4), Los Angeles Chargers (0-8), Tennessee Titans (1-7) and Arizona Cardinals (3-6) before ending the season against the Kansas City Chiefs. There is a soft underbelly to that schedule, which could benefit both the Raiders and their rookie quarterback as he acclimates to the NFL. Analysts have debated expectations for Mendoza's first start.

The team is turning to the highly touted rookie after trading Cousins, and Spytek said the decision was difficult but necessary given Mendoza's development.