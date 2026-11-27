The Buffalo Bills showed they can win on one of Josh Allen’s worst days

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. — Choppy as the game was played and sloppy as the conditions were, the Buffalo Bills showed they can win on one of Josh Allen’s worst days.on a cold, wet and windy Thursday night shined light on why this year’s team might be better equipped to fulfill its long-elusive Super Bowl aspirations.for beating up on backups and third-stringers — just may be for real.

Buffalo limited Patrick Mahomes and the NFL’s top offense to 10 points and 241 yards, forced five three-and-outs and a season-best seven punts. And Buffalo’s special teams finally gained the recognition they deserve for being a difference-maker in securing the victory, and after spending much of the season hovering under the radar. With Allen flailing and looking indecisive, Buffalo's other two units bailed him out, capped by a key sequence of plays over the final 38 seconds.

Advertisement

Advertisement

It began with punter Tommy Doman pinning the Chiefs at their 11 — the rookie landed three of his five kicks inside Kansas City’s 20. The defense then did its part by forcing a three-and-out.