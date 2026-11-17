Your morning catch-up: Newsom's presidential audition, SoCal's first atmospheric river storm of the season and more big stories

Gov. Gavin Newsom, center, walks with Lviv Gov. Maksym Kozytskyi, second from right, among the flag-lined graves of fallen Ukrainian soldiers at Lychakiv Cemetery in Lviv.

Your morning catch-up: Newsom’s presidential audition, SoCal’s first atmospheric river storm of the season and more big storiesIf you had any doubt Gov. Gavin Newsom was running for president, his surprise weekend trip to Ukraine should settle it. He is openly and aggressively auditioning to be leader of the free world, supporting a besieged ally.

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During a trip to an international climate summit in Turkey — itself a presidential flex — Newsom made a previously unannounced detour to the war-torn Eastern European country on Sunday. He brought a pledge of ongoing medical aid — more than 1,300 hospital beds and 11 million bandages — and unwavering support from the Golden State. He left with statesmanlike photos of himself visiting wounded Ukrainian soldiers at a hospital and paying his respects at a cemetery for fallen soldiers.

“No people fighting for their freedom should have to wonder whether they stand alone,” Newsom said, summoning his inner Churchill. The move comes as many in California, and across Europe, are desperate for someone to emerge as the anti-Trump: a leader cut from the cloth of those who built robust social safety nets across Western Europe while outlasting the Soviet Union during the decades-long Cold War.

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As Trump has scolded Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky and seems to side with Russian President Vladimir Putin, Newsom consistently stood up for the Ukrainian underdogs. As Trump declared trade wars with many of America’s traditional allies, Newsom went out of his way to remind them that California is the world’s fourth-largest economy and still eager to do business. Even the trip to Turkey last week, to attend the U.N.

’s COP31 climate summit, was part of Newsom’s self-appointed mission to fill a chair left empty by Trump’s refusal to participate. Time and again, the term-limited California governor, who leaves office in January, has traveled abroad to remind the world that there are Americans who understand the perils of climate change and want to be part of an international solution. In February, Newsom published “Young Man in a Hurry: A Memoir of Discovery.

” If that’s not the clearest way for a democratic hopeful to say they’re running for president without saying they’re running for president, I don’t know what is. In September, he toured South Carolina, which will hold the Democratic Party’s first 2028 presidential primary — his third trip there in recent months. Outside some events, boosters sold “Newsom 2028” buttons. In October, he campaigned in New Hampshire with Democratic candidates ahead of the midterm elections.last week, Democrats rated Georgia Sen.

Jon Ossoff and former Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg as better potential candidates than Newsom or former Vice President Kamala Harris. And on Kalshi, the online gambling site — sorry, “prediction market” — that so many turn to these days, Newsom’s odds of winning the Democratic nomination in 2028 have plummeted over the last year, from 38% chance last November to 11% chance today. He trails Ossoff, 26%, and New York Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, 15%.

None of that means much, of course. The 2028 election is still two years away and that’s an eternity in politics.this week including the first significant atmospheric river storm of the season, with forecasters warning of the potential for flooding, power outages and debris flows near recent burn scars. The second, stronger storm forecast for Wednesday night into Thursday could result in the most significant widespread rainfall of the season thus far across much of Southern California.

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