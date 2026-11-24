With the Larkin domino having fallen on Sunday night, could the Flyers be poised to make a trade to shake things up?

When news leaked in early June that Red Wings captain Dylan Larkin requested a trade out of Detroit, sources confirmed to The Inquirer that the Flyers had immediate interest given their longstanding need for a No. 1 center.

But in the weeks and months that followed, it became quite clear that the 30-year-old Larkin wouldn’t be landing in Philadelphia, as the Flyers failed to make his initial three-team and eventual 10-team trade lists . On Sunday, the Larkin saga finally came to an end, as the six-time 30-goal scorer and Olympic gold medalist was traded to Montreal for a package centered around prospect Michael Hage and two first-round picks.

Also read Red Wings trade Dylan Larkin to Canadiens in NHL blockbuster

So where does that leave the Flyers in their pursuit of a top-six center and top-pair defenseman? Here’s why the fallen Larkin domino might uncover three teams as potential trade partners for the Flyers. Detroit Red Wings With the Larkin file closed, all eyes turn to 23-year-old defenseman Simon Edvinsson, who also wants out of Motown.

The 6-foot-6 blueliner is a restricted free agent and needs to sign a contract by 5 p.m. on Dec. 1 to be eligible to play this season. Edvinsson, who seems resolved that he will not play for the Red Wings again, is reportedly looking for a contract with an average annual value above $10 million and is skating in Arizona while the situation plays out.

That brings us to the Flyers, who have a need for — and have reportedly expressed interest in — Edvinsson, who is regarded as one of the top emerging shutdown defensemen in the league. Edvinsson, who this writer wrote more about here , not only fits the size and hard-to-play-against profile that the Flyers tend to value but is already a top-pair level defender.

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The well-rounded Swede kills plays at the blue line, is a strong skater, and could have some untapped offensive potential . The Red Wings have been in the market for a center prospect as part of the return, but now armed with Hage, would they be more willing to do a deal centered around proven NHL wingers and defensemen, as well as picks?

The Flyers have a logjam on the wing, and while they seem unwilling to trade Matvei Michkov or Porter Martone , Tyson Foerster or Owen Tippett , especially given their future years of control, could be players of interest for Detroit. Cam York , a former Michigan Wolverine and U.S. NTDP product, is another player the Flyers might be willing to part with in such a package.

In terms of futures, the Flyers have multiple first-rounders across the next few drafts — including the increasingly valuable Toronto pick — as well as a deep crop of young players and prospects including Oliver Bonk , Denver Barkey, Alex Bump , Jack Berglund, Jack Nesbitt , and Maksim Sokolovskii. It’s worth noting that Detroit will be especially familiar with Nesbitt, who plays at Michigan with interim Red Wings GM Shawn Horcoff’s son, Will.

The Red Wings will want a three- or four-piece haul for Edvinsson, but the Larkin trade might make it a tad more attainable for the Flyers to pull off. Minnesota Wild The Wild and Larkin made no secret of their desires to be together, and whether it was Detroit not willing to trade Larkin to his preferred destination or not, Minnesota now must pivot to a Plan B. Unless Auston Matthews suddenly becomes available, their top options could include Pavel Zacha, Evgeni Malkin, and Ryan O’Reilly .

The Wild also could use a top-six winger and could upgrade there if they can’t add a true difference-maker down the middle. Minnesota is all-in both in terms of trying to win a Stanley Cup and convincing Quinn Hughes to re-sign, so the Flyers would be wise to check in with GM Bill Guerin, who Danny Brière did a deal with at last year’s deadline .

Travis Konecny , Rasmus Ristolainen, Tippett, Foerster, Christian Dvorak, and native Minnesotans Noah Cates and Nick Seeler would all be players that would make some sense for a Wild team in Stanley Cup or bust mode. The Wild really value Danila Yurov, but would they move the two-way center for a package that included someone like Konecny — if he wanted to waive his no-move clause to go to a contender — or the speedy Tippett?

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If the Wild don’t think that Yurov, 22, can be an impact player just yet, they might have to. Boston Bruins Since the Flyers don’t have the bona fide top-two center that Minnesota is after, what if the suggested trade above expanded to a three-teamer with the Boston Bruins? Minnesota, Boston, and Philadelphia all have players the others covet as a starting point.

There would obviously be picks, prospects, and add-ins to balance things out, but the main framework of a deal that sent pending unrestricted free agent Zacha to Minnesota, Tippett to Boston, and Yurov to Philly would make a lot of sense from this perch. The Wild would get the top available center in Zacha for its Cup chase; the Bruins would get Tippett, a player they’ve long held interest in and who fits their physical, north-and-south identity under Marco Sturm; and the Flyers would add a young top-two center who has runway to improve and fits their timeline.

Yurov being Russian and a former international teammate of Michkov’s would be a bonus for the Flyers as they continue to mend fences with their star winger. The Bruins, who are also reportedly in on Edvinsson , make some sense without the Wild’s involvement, as Boston is well stocked at center with Zacha, Fraser Minten, Elias Lindholm, James Hagens, Matt Poitras, and soon Dean Letourneau .

Zacha, who seems less and less likely to extend in Boston by the day, is poised to cash in this summer as the top pending unrestricted free agent center available. And while he’ll be 30 in April, the Flyers might be willing to make the financial commitment necessary given their desperation and lack of alternatives.

If the Flyers are interested in Zacha and could work out an extension as part of a deal now, that would be reason not to wait until July 1. Meanwhile, the 6-7, 238-pound Letourneau is an intriguing prospect who is dominating NCAA competition at Boston College and has drawn comparisons to Buffalo’s Tage Thompson due to his tantalizing combination of size, skill, and goal-scoring ability.

Letourneau, 20, might be off the table given his hot start, but if the Bruins move Zacha, they will likely be shopping for top-six help to replace his production. The 22-year-old Poitras, a former second-round pick, has been blocked from consistent NHL opportunities since his rookie year in 2023-24 and would represent an inexpensive reclamation project.