The Flock furor continues.

This Oct. 21 photo shows one of the city of San Diego’s Flock cameras on a light pole on East Mission Bay Drive. ): The City Council rescinding the use of automated license plate readers reflects political consideration and an eagerness to join the “Get the Flock Out” crowd.

Councilmember Stephen Whitburn suggested using the $2 million for more police officers as a substitute for cameras that resulted in over 580 arrests. In his own district, the cameras led to the arrests of individuals who rode around Hillcrest shooting people with BB guns. Now merchants in Hillcrest are lamenting their removal. Among the many comments at Monday’s meeting, the word “surveillance” was repeatedly used despite the fact that the 500 cameras are not monitored.

Also read Flock says its San Diego services have been ‘deactivated and disconnected’ from streetlight cameras

This decision was tantamount to taking a favorite toy from a child accused of misbehaving and throwing it out with the bathwater. In a world where cameras are ever-present on cars and buildings and in people’s pockets, the expectation of privacy in public places is unfounded.

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I would be curious to know what is the percentage of people who are against the use of Flock cameras due to so-called privacy issues who also carry every day what is perhaps the most pervasive surveillance device in history — the smartphone?