The cross-country ski season for Schumacher and his U.S. teammates starts in Finland this weekend.

Gus Schumacher takes the starting line at this weekend’s World Cup opener in Ruka, Finland, as a new man. The Anchorage cross-country skier starts the season with a fresh look, a change of skis and, most importantly, an Olympic medal.

Schumacher and teammate Ben Ogden earned a silver medal in the team sprint competition at the 2026 Olympic Games in Italy. It was a historic feat that the 26-year-old skier — who is sporting a goatee this winter — believes will be the foundation for the next stage of his career.

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“I feel like last year was kind of the springboard, and hopefully this is the the higher plateau,” he said. “Raising my floor a little bit is sort of how I’m viewing it — just trying to be like, more consistent in races. ” Even before earning the medal, Schumacher was already building toward that consistency with a standout season in the World Cup in 2025-26.