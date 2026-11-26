Just in time for the holidays, and with awards season just around the corner, Vogue caught up with the comedy trio to discuss Nicole Kidman and Cate Blanchett’s unending star power.

, is more widely known for his presence on social media, where his pop culture memes sit right at the corner of Extremely Online and Incredibly Gay.

, his latest play, stemmed from his idea for a spin on the Dickens classic in which Cate Blanchett is visited by Nicole Kidman in order to learn the true meaning of awards season.

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When a friend who runs the Alleyway Theatre in Buffalo, New York, offered a few nights to workshop anything he wanted in 2024, Zak knew just the holiday program he wanted to see.. As Mindelle puts it, “The world of theater is so small, off-Broadway even smaller, and alt queer comedy is literally a basement limited to about 10 people, and we are three out of those 10.