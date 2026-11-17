The parents argued the existing PTA was subject to too much outside influence, citing its ties to state and national PTA organizations.

A group of parents at Timpview High School wanted to dismantle the school’s long-standing Parent Teacher Association and replace it with an independent Parent Teacher Organization of their own.

The proposal wouldn’t have simply changed an acronym: It would have severed Timpview’s ties to the Utah and National PTA organizations — eliminating membership dues and giving parents more “freedom” over how their organization operates, PTO advocates argued. But students and other parents overwhelmingly rejected the idea. When the votes were counted last month — three separate times — roughly 72% of parents voted to keep the existing PTA, said Timpview PTA President Cari Cardall.

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“We are grateful for the trust and support of our community and remain committed to serving Timpview, as we have proudly done for the past 50 years,” Cardall said in a statement. “We look forward to working collaboratively with all Timpview parents, staff, and community members to support our students and strengthen our school.

” The dispute at Timpview reflects a broader effort by conservative parental rights organizations to distance local parent groups from the National PTA , which they accuse of pushing “far-left” political and social ideologies into schools. Timpview’s PTO organizers, however, didn’t publicly campaign against any specific PTA policies. Instead, they focused their pitch on two issues: money and local control.

Support without ‘divisive political or social issues’ Timpview’s PTA is affiliated with the National PTA, which describes itself as the country’s “oldest and largest child advocacy association. ” Utah also has its own state-level chapter, which helps oversee and support roughly 600 local PTAs across the state. Conservative parents’ rights groups, including Defending Education , have increasingly criticized the national organization.

In a May report , Defending Education accused the National PTA of being “hyper-politicized” and pushing “far-left policy positions” into schools. Those positions included: anti-racism; diversity, equity and inclusion ; and what the report called the “affirmation of gender identity and transgenderism.

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” Defending Education argued that although many people view their school’s PTA as a neutral organization focused on school events and fundraising, its affiliates have become “left-leaning political entities driving radical ideologies into schools, communities, and even state legislation. ” Timpview PTO organizers did not publicly echo those specific criticisms.

However, in an Aug. 11 response to an Instagram commenter, organizers wrote that they wanted to create “a local school-focused organization where parents can come together to support our students and teachers without bringing divisive political or social issues into the organization. ” PTO organizer and Timpview parent Patricia Smith declined an interview with The Salt Lake Tribune. But the group addressed its defeat in an Oct. 22 Instagram post.

“There are fundamental differences in our views on certain issues and what the state and national PTA chooses to advocate for,” the post said. “I don’t always agree with the philosophy or priorities behind the initiatives the PTA chooses to support,” the post continued. “I don’t expect everyone to see those things the way I do, but I also don’t want an organization speaking on my behalf when I don’t agree with what it represents.

” State and national resources ‘particularly valuable’ One of the central arguments for replacing the PTA was that an independent PTO could keep more money at the local level — and create its own bylaws free from outside influence. At Timpview, a PTA membership costs $10, according to its bylaws . A little more than half of that goes to the state and national organizations. PTAs keep 100% of fundraising proceeds.

Cardall said the dues help pay for services and programs that they would otherwise have to develop or purchase themselves.

“The training and support available to our local PTA leaders are particularly valuable,” she said. It also includes access to established national student programs like Battle of the Bands and the Reflections Arts Program , which gives students opportunities to showcase their creative work.

“An independent parent organization could certainly develop programs of its own,” Cardall said, “but one benefit of PTA affiliation is that students can participate in established opportunities that extend beyond our school. ” Affiliation does come with some restrictions.

For instance, local PTAs cannot raise money for activities that fall outside the purpose or mission of the state and national organizations. They also cannot endorse commercial entities. At Timpview, PTO advocates argued that leaving the PTA would eliminate those limitations and give parents more freedom to decide how to spend money. They also asserted an independent organization could attract parents who might otherwise be reluctant to pay dues or associate themselves with a larger organization.

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“Why should a parent who is willing to serve her child’s school have to join an outside organization in order to lead? ” Smith asked in an Instagram video. But Cardall pushed back on the suggestion that Timpview’s existing PTA limits parents’ ability to make local decisions. The organization, she said, already has flexibility to develop programs and activities based on the needs of its school community.

“Many of the activities and priorities the PTO supporters have identified, such as creating programs and events that support our school, students, and teachers, are already part of what our does,” she said. Student argues PTO comes with too many ‘what ifs’ For students, the debate wasn’t just about dues, fundraising or organizational independence. Some Timpview students worried about what might be lost in the transition — and what a new organization could actually offer them.

In an opinion piece for The Thunderbolt, Timpview’s student newspaper, editor-in-chief Emmeline King argued that the proposed PTO came with too many “what ifs. ” One of her biggest concerns, she wrote, was the future of Battle of the Bands, an annual competition that gives student musicians an opportunity to perform and win large cash prizes. When King asked PTO organizer Ashley Gertsner what would happen to the event, Gertsner suggested the new organization could create its own version.

“If students love Battle of the Bands,” Gertsner told King, “why couldn’t we create an amazing Timpview version of our own? ” King wasn’t convinced that starting over would be easy.

“Realistically, establishing a music competition that is equivalent to Battle of the Bands would take time and funds that a brand-new PTO may not be able to keep up with,” she wrote. King also raised concerns from LGBTQ students about whether an independent parent organization might be less supportive of them. Mili Rose, president of Timpview’s Queer Student Alliance, told King that some parents in the school’s predominantly conservative community are opposed to the LGBTQ community.

“While PTO can’t go in and shut the club down, if the organization is hostile towards the queer community at the high-school, it can trickle down and create issues,” Rose told King. Ultimately, King argued that replacing an organization with a decades-long history at Timpview wasn’t worth the uncertainty.

“Why deconstruct a program that has worked for Timpview for half a century? ” she wrote.

“Why replace a program that provides lasting opportunities for students? Why replace a program that creates a safe environment for your children? ”