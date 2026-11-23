The airport is growing its footprint, paving over a shuttered golf course.

Faced with seemingly ever-growing passenger demand, Salt Lake City International Airport officials aren’t sitting on their hands. Even right after a $5 billion, award-winning rebuild.

Next up: new employee parking on the old Wingpointe Golf Course , the relocation of two major canals that run to the Great Salt Lake, and, much further down the line, a new taxiway so that planes can avoid runways when they’re getting ready to take off.

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“It allows us to get more employees, put them in the right spot. It gives us a little more parking for our passengers,” airport planning director Brady Fredrickson said.

“And it enhances the ability for us to get our aircraft safely to the runway system. ” About 2,000 new parking spots for employees have already been built on the golf course’s footprint as the first phase of the southern expansion. The entire project area — which is planned to eventually include an employee security screening checkpoint and a bus maintenance facility — is squeezed between Terminal Drive, Interstate 80 and the ends of the airport’s central and eastern runways.

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Wingpointe Golf Course operated on this plot of land from 1991 to 2015. Then-U.S. Rep Chris Stewart tried to reopen the course in 2018 , but the effort never paid off. Later, during the 2023 Salt Lake City mayoral race, candidate Rocky Anderson proposed building a sanctioned homeless camp on the open land. Instead, it will feature a large parking lot.

“Eventually, we’ll have 8,000 stalls out there and that’s really when we can have more employees park there and be shuttled to the airport,” said Melyssa Trnavskis, the airport’s director of design and construction management. “And that will allow us to have more economy parking spots.

” The additional 6,000 spots will come after contractors relocate the Jordan Surplus Canal and the North Point Canal to run alongside the TRAX Green Line rails on the south and western boundaries of the plot. The new canal channels should be done by 2029 and the new parking lot in place no earlier than 2030. In total, the new parking and waterways will cost about $134 million in today’s dollars.

The money will come from the airport’s budget, which is separate from Salt Lake City’s general fund. Some aren’t all that excited about the prospect of more parking at the airport.

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“I do think that promoting more public transit to discourage people from taking their cars is definitely the way we should be moving into the future,” Friends of Great Salt Lake Executive Director Lynn de Freitas said, “because of air quality issues, but also because of impacts on the landscape. ” Fredrickson, however, pointed out that TRAX doesn’t run early or late enough to serve employees working on the airport’s first and last shifts.

The end-around taxiway, just to the east of the parking lot, is meant to move planes more quickly and safely to the eastern runway. It is not yet scheduled for construction, like the bus and security buildings.