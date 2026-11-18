Ode's 3rd edition, 'Ode to Tomorrow,' celebrates creativity by uniting emerging and established talents through art, fashion, and innovation in Milan.

Sergio Cattivelli, left; Adam Lin, top center; Epha J. Roe, top right; Alberto Zanetti, bottom center; Winter Vandenbrink, bottom right. Since its 2024 debut as a launching pad for under-the-radar talent, it has become a haven for expression for new and established talents.and Alex Sossah, poetry by Sonny Hall and experimental projects by artists worldwide, all of which have become part of the ecosystem promoted by Spring Studios.

Under the aegis of the theme Ode to Tomorrow, creators were tasked with architecting a vision of the future.

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“A lot of what we’re doing here is trying to find people who have a keen interest in storytelling, who ultimately want to create work that pushes culture forward, that have a very clear point of view. And I think that’s evident in the work that we have here today in this new issue as well,” said Spring Studios Europe’s creative director Mike Raven.

In this vein, Taiwanese artist Adam Lin explored special themes of brotherhood in his hometown of Taichung, Taiwan. Photographer Winter Vandenbrink unveiled “The Wanderers,” his archive of youth, an observation of adolescence through“We actually found that whilst curating the issue, we were engaging with or discovering work of people that quite clearly had something to say.

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…And I think when the work gives itself to you…it literally is making itself, I think that’s where we see the platform doing really strong work,” Raven continued. Also on Tuesday, the Milan team cut the ribbon on the Ode exhibit at Milan’s Superstudio. Spring Studios said the exhibition highlights both the talents’ creative freedom as well as their potential for collaborations with brands that exemplify a modern approach to wonder and innovation.

“I don’t want to say that is much messianism, but the idea is to let people that don’t have — maybe don’t have yet — the opportunity to show what they can do, to do it and start collaborating with them to bring them to the next level,” reflected Spring Studios Milan’s president GianMario Motta. Founded in London in the late ’90s, Spring Studios started strictly as a space for still and motion shoots.

As the studio hosted increasingly more leading photographers, publications and brands, the company expanded, building audiences within, beauty and luxury and creating leading campaigns, content and high-end cultural events. In 2013, the agency expanded to New York, with a full studio, events and production, and in 2017 Spring Studios opened offices in Milan.

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