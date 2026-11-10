Witcher No Man's Land Tabletop Launches Gamefound Campaign

Monster Fight Club and CD Projekt Red launch a new tabletop skirmish game inspired by Sapkowski's novels and CDPR games on November 17, featuring Letho and Geralt.

Monster Fight Club has officially partnered with CD Projekt Red to launch No Man's Land , a new tabletop skirmish game that bridges the gap between Andrzej Sapkowski's original literary works and the acclaimed video game adaptations. This miniature-based experience is scheduled to begin its funding campaign on Gamefound on November 17, 2026, at 10AM ET. The project aims to capture the essence of the franchise by allowing players to control iconic characters in a strategic combat system.

Core Mechanics and Character Dynamics

No Man's Land is designed as a scenario-based skirmish game that rejects a single predetermined storyline in favor of flexible gameplay. Players can assemble various warbands to undertake monster hunts or engage in both competitive and cooperative battles. The two-player starter set includes detailed miniatures of Geralt of Rivia and Letho of Gulet, along with a griffin and a striga. Each box also contains a playmat, scenery, character cards, dice, tokens, and a comprehensive rulebook to facilitate immediate play.

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Combat utilizes Monster Fight Club's existing action system, which streamlines the turn structure by allowing players to react to enemy attacks without waiting for traditional rounds to complete. This mechanic adds significant depth to battles, as characters become less effective when they suffer injuries. This layer of strategy encourages players to manage their warbands carefully, balancing aggression with the need to preserve their forces throughout the campaign.

Letho of Gulet and Franchise Lore Integration

A central figure in the new game is Letho of Gulet, the notorious kingslayer who serves as a primary antagonist in The Witcher 2: Assassins of Kings . Letho leads a warband of professional fighters directly against Geralt and his ragtag group of allies. This conflict is rooted in the complicated history established in the second video game, including Letho's pivotal role in the assassination of King Foltest. These narrative ties provide a perfect setup for longtime fans who are familiar with the lore from the CDPR titles.

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The game also incorporates direct callbacks to Andrzej Sapkowski's original stories, ensuring that the literary roots of the franchise remain strong. A striga is confirmed to make an appearance in the game, referencing the famous monster at the center of Geralt's adventure in The Last Wish. Additionally, the game's expansion lineup features other recognizable characters, including Yennefer and Dandelion, further enriching the available roster for players.

Market Position and Future Development

This release comes at a time when the broader The Witcher franchise is navigating significant transitions. The television series has faced criticism for its loose interpretation of the source material, and Henry Cavill's departure marked a major shift. However, the video games have maintained a strong following, with The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt standing as one of the highest-rated RPGs in modern gaming. No Man's Land aims to capitalize on this enduring popularity by offering a tangible product that respects both the books and the games.

Despite the detailed preview of the starter set, there has been no confirmation of an overarching canonical storyline or a direct retelling of events from The Witcher 2 . Pricing and an official delivery date also remain unannounced at this stage. Monster Fight Club expects to provide additional details regarding costs and logistics when the Gamefound campaign officially opens. Fans are advised to monitor the November 17 launch for preorder opportunities and updated information.

The development of No Man's Land highlights the expanding reach of the Witcher universe beyond digital screens and paper pages. By leveraging the established reputation of CD Projekt Red and the creative vision of Monster Fight Club, the project seeks to deliver a high-quality tabletop experience. The inclusion of well-known characters and monsters ensures that the game appeals to both casual observers and dedicated enthusiasts of the fantasy genre.