CD Projekt Red confirms The Witcher 4 releases on PC, PlayStation, and Xbox simultaneously. The Nintendo Switch 2 is missing from the launch lineup, raising concerns for handheld gamers.

CD Projekt Red has officially confirmed that the highly anticipated sequel, widely referred to as The Witcher 4 , will launch simultaneously on multiple major gaming platforms. The studio addressed widespread speculation regarding potential platform exclusivity, specifically denying rumors that the title would be restricted to Sony's PlayStation 5 ecosystem. This announcement aims to quell fears among the global fanbase that the next entry in the franchise might skip other consoles due to shifting market dynamics or sales performance issues.

Simultaneous Multi-Platform Launch Confirmed

Michał Nowakowski, the joint CEO of CD Projekt Red, directly responded to fan concerns on the social media platform X. He explicitly stated that all platforms will receive the game at the same time, ensuring no staggered release windows for the primary supported systems. This approach aligns with the company's strategy to maximize the initial player base and revenue potential by avoiding fragmentation across different hardware generations.

Also read Wave Race Blue Storm Added to Nintendo Switch Online Library

The confirmation specifically lists three major platforms for the launch window. Players on PC will have access via digital storefronts and physical media distributors. PlayStation 5 owners will receive the title on Sony's current generation console. Furthermore, Microsoft's current generation hardware, including the Xbox Series X and Series S, will also support the launch day release. This multi-platform strategy ensures that the game reaches the widest possible audience immediately upon release.

Omission of Nintendo Switch 2 Sparks Concern

Despite the broad confirmation of support for PC and the two current-generation console families, a significant omission has drawn attention from industry observers. Nowakowski did not mention the Nintendo Switch 2 in his list of supported platforms. This absence is notable given the recent success of CD Projekt Red titles on Nintendo hardware, including the port of Cyberpunk 2077 to the original Switch and the release of The Witcher 3 Remastered.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The omission implies that The Witcher 4 will not be available on the Nintendo Switch 2 at launch. While the CEO did not explicitly state that the game will never come to the handheld console, the exclusion from the launch list strongly suggests it will not be playable on Nintendo devices on day one. This decision leaves millions of potential players who own or plan to purchase the Nintendo Switch 2 without immediate access to the game.

Technical Challenges and Future Port Possibilities

Developing for the Nintendo Switch 2 presents unique technical hurdles that may have influenced the platform's exclusion from the launch window. The game is built using the Unreal Engine 5 , a powerful graphics engine that demands significant processing power and memory. Porting such a complex and ambitious title to a hybrid handheld device requires substantial optimization efforts that may exceed the resources allocated for the initial launch.

Other developers, such as Pearl Abyss, have successfully brought titles like Crimson Desert to the Nintendo Switch 2 , demonstrating that technical feasibility is not impossible. However, the scale of The Witcher 4 is considerably larger than many previous RPGs. CD Projekt Red has a history of challenging ports, including the single-cartridge release of Cyberpunk 2077 on the original Switch. This track record suggests that a future port to the Nintendo Switch 2 is plausible, even if it is not immediate.

Impact on Gamers and Industry Expectations

The decision to exclude the Nintendo Switch 2 from the launch lineup will disappoint a segment of the gaming community. Players who prefer portable gaming or who have invested in Nintendo hardware will need to wait for a potential later release. This gap between launch and potential port highlights the ongoing tension between graphical fidelity and hardware accessibility in the modern gaming industry.

Advertisement

Advertisement

For now, the focus remains on the simultaneous release across PC, PlayStation, and Xbox. CD Projekt Red continues to build anticipation for what is described as the most ambitious entry in the franchise. The community will likely monitor official channels for any updates regarding a future port to Nintendo platforms, though no specific timeline has been provided for such a release.