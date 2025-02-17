Witch Watch Anime: Trailer, Release Date, and More

The trailer for the upcoming anime series Witch Watch based on the popular manga has been released. The series will premiere in North American theaters on March 16th, followed by its streaming debut on April 6th. The story follows Morihito, an ogre descendant, and Nico, a witch-in-training, as they navigate the chaos of Nico's magic and the looming threat against her.

A new trailer for the upcoming magical romantic comedy anime series Witch Watch, based on the Weekly Shonen Jump manga of the same name, has been released. The video also features a snippet of its opening theme song titled “Watch Me,” sung by global hit J-pop band YOASOBI . On March 16, GKIDS will start screening the anime’s first three episodes in North American theaters. It will then be followed by its streaming debut on April 6.

The story centers on Morihito Otogi, a high school student from a long line of ogres, who enjoys a peaceful, ordinary life until his childhood friend, Nico, moves in with him. Nico is a witch-in-training, and she chooses Morihito to be her familiar. While Nico is thrilled to reunite with her old friend and crush, Morihito is tasked with the perilous duty to protect her from a foretold calamity. Between the unpredictable chaos caused by Nico's magic, and the awkwardness of sharing a home, their lives become a whirlwind of supernatural hijinks and threats. Puppy love meets magical mischief and danger in Witch Watch, the endlessly charming and riotously funny new anime series. Witch Watch is based on the popular manga by Kenta Shinohara. The romantic comedy anime hails from director Hiroshi Ikehata and character designer Haruko Iizuka (Horimiya), with Yukari Hashimoto (A Sign of Affection) providing the music. It is a production by Bibury Animation Studios (The Quintessential Quintuplets)





