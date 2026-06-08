Witch Hat Atelier Puts An Underexposed Character In The Spotlight

Witch Hat Atelier episode #11 sets up the long-awaited second test, introduces a surprising additional participant, and explores the neglectful abuse of a mentor. The episode features a confident flight sequence from Agott, showcasing her surroundings and the scalewolves running in the background. Richeh becomes the clear focal point for much of the episode, as she is easily one of the lesser-explored members of Qifrey's apprentices in this part of the story.

Crunchyroll 's finest new fantasy anime , Witch Hat Atelier , has continued to impress with its heartfelt storylines and lovable characters . The series' latest episode, courtesy of a screener provided by Crunchyroll ahead of its June 8, 2026 release, sets up the long-awaited second test, introduces a surprising additional participant, and explores the neglectful abuse of a mentor.

While the episode may not match the excitement of episode #5, it sets up something big ahead of season 1's finale. The episode features a confident flight sequence from Agott, showcasing her surroundings and the scalewolves running in the background.

However, instead of focusing on Agott, the story shifts to other apprentices and their respective hang-ups in honing their skills. The episode paints an interesting image of how they individually respond to their mentor's teaching, including heartwarming moments of Coco branching out from her discovered specialty to become a more well-rounded young mage.

Richeh becomes the clear focal point for much of the episode, as she is easily one of the lesser-explored members of Qifrey's apprentices in this part of the story. Despite her stubborn desire to do only what she wants, Richeh joins the second major test, revealing that she apprenticed to another witch before Qifrey and that her 'shield' of stubbornness was a defense mechanism honed after nondescript abuse.

The test, 'The Sincerity of the Shield', foreshadows major risks ahead, with key disruptions compared to Coco's experiences at the Dadah Range. The featured beasts of this arc, the scalewolves and myrphons, are certainly appreciated by fans of exquisite creature designs from Studio Ghibli films. The episode also highlights the struggles of Euini, a student of Kukrow, who is left to supervise by his teacher, giving viewers somebody to root for.

A clear shared trauma between him and Richeh is also established, setting up a clear preview of the struggles ahead





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