Witch Hat Atelier Cast expresses deep attachment to characters, challenging Anya's dominance as anime's protect at all costs queen

Fans and voice actors have highlighted the deep connections between Witch Hat Atelier's cast and the series' youth witches. During a recent Crunchyroll interview, Joshua A. Waters and Madeleine Morris were asked which character from the fantasy series they would personally protect at all costs. Waters chose Ulrugio, while Morris selected Tartah. Their choice suggests that Witch Hat Atelier has its own collection of fan-favorite characters capable of rivaling even Spy x Family's popular protagonist, Anya Forger. The emotional connection between the cast and their characters adds depth to the series and highlights the powerful impact that protect at all costs characters can have on viewers and performers alike. Catch Witch Hat Atelier when it premieres on Crunchyroll (US) on October 2nd

For years, Anya Forger has been anime's undisputed queen of protect at all costs characters . Since Spy x Family became a global phenomenon, fans and creators alike have pointed to the telepathic child as one of the medium's most lovable mascots.

However, a recent Crunchyroll interview suggests that Witch Hat Atelier may finally be challenging Anya's dominance in a surprising category. During an exclusive Screen Rant interview during a Crunchyroll junket attended by members of the English dub cast for Witch Hat Atelier, voice actors Joshua A. Waters and Madeleine Morris were asked a simple but revealing question: which character from the fantasy series would they personally protect at all costs?

Their answers showed just how deeply attached the cast has become to Witch Hat Atelier's characters, and may prove that the series has found its own collection of fan-favorite characters capable of rivaling even Spy x Family's beloved star. Witch Hat Atelier's Cast Has Won Over Its Own Voice Actor





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Witch Hat Atelier Protect At All Costs Characters Spy X Family Anya Forger Quifrey Orugailio Tartah Agott Disneyland Protect At All Costs Bond

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