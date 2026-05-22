Wish You Were Here presenter Judith Chalmers dies aged 90 after Alzheimer's battle

Judith Chalmers, the presenter of ITV's Wish You Were Here, has passed away at the age of 90 after a lengthy battle with Alzheimer's. The broadcaster was a household name for over 30 years, presenting the show from 1974 to 2003.

Wish You Were Here presenter Judith Chalmers has died at the age of 90 after a lengthy battle with Alzheimer's . The broadcaster passed away peacefully at home on Thursday evening, her family said today.

Famed for her tan and popping up in the most exotic spots in the world for Wish You Were Here, Judith presented the ITV show for almost 30 years, from 1974 to 2003. In her later years she was a regular on programmes including Good Morning Britain and Loose Women. Her family announced her death on Friday. She became seriously ill and her loved-ones spent time with her in recent weeks - but had been battling Alzheimer's 'for some time'.

After living an extraordinary life that involved over 60 years in broadcasting and countless adventures all over the globe, Judy sadly passed away last night, surrounded by the family she loved so much after suffering with Alzheimer's for some years, they said in a statement. We will miss her greatly but she leaves behind a giant suitcase of the happiest of memories.

Judith presenter Wish You Were Here for more than 30 years until it ended in 2003 TV presenter Judith, pictured with her great friend Mary Berry at Chelsea in 2013, passed away yesterday Ms Chalmers is survived by her husband Neil Durden-Smith and their two children. The couple married in 1964 She became a household name when she presented ballroom dancing competition programme Come Dancing for the BBC from 1961 to 1965 before moving to ITV in the early 1970s.

Ms Chalmers' health was said to be declining for some time - with the legendary British broadcaster becoming seriously ill in recent weeks. She is survived her husband, former sports commentator Neil Durden-Smith, and their two children as well as six grandchildren. Her son Mark Durden-Smith followed her into broadcasting. Chalmers was handed an OBE in 1994





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Judith Chalmers Wish You Were Here Alzheimer's TV Presenter

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