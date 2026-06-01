Wise Faces £2 Billion Value Loss as Belgian Probe Money Laundering

Wise's shares dropped sharply after Belgian authorities investigated allegations that its money transfer app was used for criminal activity, including fraud and drug trafficking, raising concerns about anti-money laundering compliance.

Wise experienced a significant drop in its market value, with nearly £2 billion being erased after Belgian authorities initiated an investigation into allegations that the money transfer application was being exploited for illicit activities.

The fintech company confirmed it is cooperating with the public prosecutor in Brussels regarding money laundering concerns. The investigation, which only became public through a report by the Bureau of Investigative Journalism, focuses on suspicions that criminals utilized Wise accounts to move proceeds from offenses such as fraud, corruption, and drug trafficking.

The prosecutor's office indicated that the findings primarily concern the use of Wise for criminal purposes, highlighting probable failures in adhering to anti-money laundering regulations, specifically due to inadequate client identification and transaction monitoring. Although the probe was opened last year, examining transactions valued at approximately £432 million, no specific conclusions have been formally shared with Wise, which described the investigation as still incomplete.

The immediate market reaction was severe: shares plunged almost 20 percent at their lowest point before closing down 8.1 percent, a drop of 76 pence to 858 pence. This event underscores the heightened regulatory scrutiny facing digital financial services and the potential risks associated with non-compliance in the anti-money laundering framework. For a company like Wise, which has built its brand on transparency and low-cost international transfers, such allegations pose a direct threat to its reputation and user trust.

The situation also reflects broader challenges within the fintech sector, where rapid innovation often outpaces the evolution of regulatory safeguards, creating vulnerabilities that bad actors may exploit. As cross-border payment platforms become increasingly popular, regulators worldwide are intensifying their oversight to preventmoney laundering and terrorist financing.

Wise's cooperation with the investigation will be critical in determining the outcome, but the mere fact of the probe has already inflicted substantial financial damage and raised questions about the robustness of its internal controls. Investors and customers alike will be watching closely for further developments, as the final findings could lead to significant fines, operational restrictions, or required reforms.

The case serves as a stark reminder that even well-established fintech firms are not immune to regulatory actions, and that maintaining rigorous compliance programs is essential for sustainable growth in a highly regulated industry





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