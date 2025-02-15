Wisdom the Albatross Returns to Nest, Raising the Bar for Longevity in Bird World

Wisdom, the world's oldest known wild bird, at an estimated age of 74, has returned to her nest on Midway Atoll National Wildlife Refuge. The Laysan albatross, known for her exceptional lifespan and dedication to motherhood, is estimated to have produced over 50 eggs and raised at least 30 chicks throughout her life. Her incredible longevity and resilience in the face of environmental threats continue to inspire awe and admiration.

Wisdom, the world’s oldest known wild bird, returned to her nest on Midway Atoll National Wildlife Refuge last week to care for her new chick! At an age of at least 74, the queen of seabirds is estimated to have produced 50-60 eggs and as many as 30 chicks that fledged. The Laysan albatross was first banded in Hawaii in 1956. Meaning, she could be even older than the current estimate of 74.

She's been at motherhood for quite some time; Wisdom has likely produced 50 to 60 eggs, and brought as many as 30 chicks to the fledgling state, But it still feels like a marvel to watch her keep at it; after laying her latest egg in December, she was captured Wisdom, the legendary Laysan albatross or mōlī, stands at right with red leg tag next to her new partner as they admire their recently laid egg at Midway Atoll National Wildlife Refuge on Nov. 27, 2024.Back in December, Jon Plissner, supervisory wildlife biologist at the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service, told NPR of the unlikely odds for a bird like Wisdom. 'Of the more than 250,000 birds banded since Chandler Robbins banded Wisdom in 1956, the next oldest bird we know about currently is just 52 years old,' Plissner said.. She's also survived the threats of plastic debris and fishing nets, and has flown millions of miles over the open sea to migrate and most importantly, care for her babies





