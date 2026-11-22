What we learned from the Badgers' snap counts vs. Purdue.

in a cathartic, feel good win that brings their record to 7-4 with one game remaining in the regular season, the all-important battle for Paul Bunyan's Axe set for Black Friday night in Madison.to the tune of a staggering 381 rushing yards, their most in the Luke Fickell era.

That total was aided immensely by the return of Colton Joseph, who gobbled up 187 yards himself and scored three total touchdowns. You know your offense is humming when your quarterback catches a touchdown pass — and looks like a wide receiver in the process. - Deuce Adams Though Ryan Hopkins was technically available, according to the Badgers' final injury report, Wisconsin went with Deuce Adams when it was time to insert its backups.

Also read How to Watch Purdue vs. Wisconsin in Week 12 With TV, Radio, Forecast & Preview

Saturday in West Lafayette was the Louisville transfer's first snaps in the Cardinal and White, and while he was in for 10 plays, all of them were of the running variety. Still, he showcased his mobility a little, including a nice spin move out in space. No purchase necessary. 50 U.S./D.C. 18+. Entry opens 3PM ET Dec 6, 2026 and closes 8PM ET Dec 18, 2026.

Void where prohibited. for complete details. The College Football Playoff is not a sponsor or administrator of this contest. Once again, Dupree led the way, followed by Jackson and Sama, the latter of which is now Wisconsin's RB3 in recent weeks . Dupree was tremendous, with 16 carries for 125 yards and two scores, one of which was a 49-yard touchdown scamper.

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Still, Sama's lack of involvement remains one of the more strange developments this season; for the second straight week, he took just two handoffs. Jansey the fullback got his first snaps since Week 1. Wisconsin went deep into its wide receiver room with much of the second-team offense rotating in by the fourth quarter. Brock, McGohan and Kearney all saw their first snaps since Michigan State, although all three were only in the game on running plays.

The top of the room remained status quo, with Brooks once again leading the way. Hilton's 33 snaps were the most he's played since Michigan State, and the wideout ran and threw for a touchdown. With Emmett Bork unavailable once again, the Badgers managed to get the second-year tight end Davis 10 snaps, the most he's played in his career.

Harris led the way once again, while Schwendeman's 28 snaps were the most he's played since the USC game in Week 8. The Badgers managed to insert their backups for 10 plays along the offensive front, which meant a handful of young players got to see their most action this fall. Watts saw the field for the first time since Week 2 against Western Illinois. Cory returned after sitting out the Iowa game.

Lange played for the first time since Michigan State. Kawecki didn't start, but he played 10 snaps with the backups. Cherry, who started at guard for the first time since the opener, played a career-high 63 snaps. Badgers ON SI lead editor Seamus Rohrer hails from Brooklyn, NY and is a University of Wisconsin J-School grad.

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He's covered the Badgers since 2020 for outlets including BadgerBlitz, The Daily Cardinal and BadgerNotes.