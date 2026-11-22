What we learned from the Badgers' defensive snap counts from the win over Purdue.

The Badgers shut down a highly productive Purdue passing game, limiting the Boilermakers to 199 total yards and shutting Purdue out after the 6:53 mark in the second quarter.

It was a needed bounce-back outing from Mike Tressel's unit after the Terps managed to expose some structural weaknesses in the Badgers' pass defense in particular. , here's the Badgers' defensive snap count breakdown and some analysis as we continue to unpack the Week 12 win over Purdue:The Badgers kept their defensive line rotation pretty much status quo. This week, there was no Jacob Anderson after he saw three snaps against Maryland, but otherwise the room was largely the same.

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Russell, Perkins, Poyser and Vils remain the top four, with Cooper and Johnson playing a handful of snaps here and there. No purchase necessary. 50 U.S./D.C. 18+. Entry opens 3PM ET Dec 6, 2026 and closes 8PM ET Dec 18, 2026. Void where prohibited. for complete details.

The College Football Playoff is not a sponsor or administrator of this contest. The Badgers' pecking order at outside linebacker remained, and the return of Sebastian Cheeks did wonders for this group. His 50 snaps were the most he's played since the USC game, and while neither he nor the rest of Wisconsin's defense notched a sack, he created a handful of pressures and sped up the Boilermakers' process plenty of times.

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Cheeks is such a vital piece to this defense, which needs one edge rusher that can consistently win one-on-ones and get into the backfield with regularity. The Badgers deployed just about every inside backer except Aaron Witt. After playing 14 snaps last week, Kamara saw his snap count decrease back down to a meager three. Starters Posa and Catalano played all but five defensive snaps.

In the absence of Javan Robinson, the freshman Dunmore played a career-high 52 snaps and led the way for the Badgers at cornerback. Fletcher continues to get plenty of run late in the year; his 47 snaps were his second-highest total this fall behind only the Maryland game last week, and he rewarded the staff with his first interception as a Badger.

Scott returned to action, but he was limtied to just 22 snaps, which is the fewest he's played in a game thus far this season. Skanes led the way in the safety room for the second straight week. With no Matt Jung, safety was a bit more of a committee approach. Traynor's 37 snaps were a career high in a Badgers uniform, as were Dunn's 15.

Dean saw action in just his second game this fall and the first since the Michigan State win in Week 5. Badgers ON SI lead editor Seamus Rohrer hails from Brooklyn, NY and is a University of Wisconsin J-School grad. He's covered the Badgers since 2020 for outlets including BadgerBlitz, The Daily Cardinal and BadgerNotes.