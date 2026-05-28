Wisconsin teacher fired after social media post advocating to 'make Americans great assassins again'

Wisconsin teacher Patrick Meyer was fired after a controversial social media post about the attempted assassination of President Donald Trump drew outrage.

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, on ‘Fox News Live. ’studies teacher at Kaukauna High School in Wisconsin,"after more than nine hours of discussion — the vast majority of it in closed session.

" on X last month, Meyer wrote,"I am not impressed with recent presidential assassins. It's f---ing embarrassing! Booth, Guiteau, Czolgosz, Oswald must all be spinning in their graves! MAGAA (President Donald Trump speaks during a press conference in the Brady Briefing Room of the White House in Washington, D.C.

, on April 25, 2026, following the cancellation of the annual White House Correspondents Association Dinner after a possible shooting.

"The Kaukauna Area School District has been made aware of a situation involving an employee’s social media post," the school district said in the Facebook post. "The District has placed the employee on administrative leave and is taking additional action to review the matter in accordance with its policies and procedures.

" Allen was arrested April 25 after authorities said he opened fire at the Washington Hilton Hotel during the dinner, which Trump was attending for the first time as president. PROFESSOR FIGHTING DISMISSAL FOR CALLING CHARLIE KIRK A 'NAZI' HANDED LEGAL WIN, FUELING FREE SPEECH DEBATE A Secret Service agent fires at Cole Allen, suspected in the assassination attempt of President Donald Trump at the White House Correspondents' Dinner on Saturday, April 25, 2026.

Fox 11 News reported,"In their reasoning, the district stated, ‘Mr. Meyers' social media post created actual material disruption to district and school operations.

" FROM TRAINED ASSASSINS TO RALLY STAGE-RUSHERS, HERE'S EVERY KNOWN ATTEMPT ON TRUMP'S LIFE SINCE 2016 President Donald Trump speaks during a press conference in the Brady Briefing Room of the White House in Washington, D.C. , on April 25, 2026, following the cancellation of the annual White House Correspondents Association Dinner due to the shooting.





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