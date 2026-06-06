Wisconsin Reaches $10 Million Settlement with Tyco Over PFAS Contamination

The state of Wisconsin has reached a $10 million settlement with Tyco Fire Products over PFAS contamination in the state's water supply. The settlement requires Tyco to continue providing replacement wells for clean drinking water and to conduct monitoring and reporting.

Wisconsin has reached a $10 million settlement with Tyco Fire Products over PFAS contamination in the state's water supply. The settlement, announced by Governor Tony Evers and Attorney General Josh Kaul, requires Tyco to continue providing replacement wells for clean drinking water and to conduct monitoring and reporting.

The settlement is a key step in holding polluters accountable and ensuring that Wisconsinites do not have to foot the bill for cleaning up the messes that others made. However, some advocates have expressed disappointment with the dollar amount, calling it a 'drop in the bucket' compared to the scope of the problem.

PFAS chemicals, found in firefighting foam and other products, have contaminated the environment and water supply in northeastern Wisconsin, with government estimates suggesting that up to half of all U.S. households have some level of PFAS in their water. The settlement is a significant milestone in the fight for clean water, but more work remains to be done to address the issue.

In related news, a lawsuit filed by the state against Tyco and more than a dozen other companies over PFAS contamination in Wisconsin remains active. The lawsuit alleges that Tyco released PFAS-containing foam into the environment since 1962, contaminating the soil, groundwater, surface water, and air in the area. The Wisconsin Department of Justice is committed to protecting the public and holding accountable those who endanger the health of Wisconsinites.

PFAS chemicals have been linked to an increased risk of certain cancers and developmental delays in children, and research has shown that they accumulate in the liver, kidneys, and blood in the human body. The state will put the $10 million from Tyco into a trust fund earmarked for PFAS cleanup, and the company will continue to provide for replacement wells, conduct monitoring and reporting, and implement further measures for long-term remediation of the area.

The agreement is a significant step forward in addressing the PFAS contamination issue in Wisconsin, but more work remains to be done to ensure that Wisconsinites have access to safe and clean drinking water





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PFAS Tyco Wisconsin Water Contamination Settlement

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