Wisconsin Mother Charged in Fentanyl Death of Son

Tashae Goodman, a mother in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, is facing several felony charges related to the death of her three-month-old son, who tested positive for fentanyl, xylazine, heroin, and oxycodone. Goodman left her son 'wedged' between the back of the sofa and a cushion after allegedly sleeping on him.

"A mother in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, is facing several felony charges related to the fentanyl death of her three-month-old son. Tashae Goodman , 31, is facing charges for first-degree reckless homicide and two counts of chronic neglect of a child resulting in death.

Toxicology tests revealed that the bottle Goodman used for the boy's final feeding contained fentanyl, and the infant had fentanyl, xylazine, heroin, and oxycodone in his system when he died. Goodman called 911 on March 22 at almost 4:00 a.m. to report that her child was not breathing, but first responders were unable to revive him. Goodman reportedly told dispatchers on the 911 call that she 'slept on' her baby when they were on the couch.

She later told a detective she fed her son at 1:00 a.m. and laid him down on the couch between her body and the couch. She told detectives she woke up at 3:40 a.m. and he was 'wedged' between the back of the sofa and a cushion. Goodman was set to appear for the first time in court on Wednesday and is expected to return on May 28 for a preliminary hearing.





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Tashae Goodman First-Degree Reckless Homicide Chronic Neglect Of A Child Resulting In Death Fentanyl Overdose Child Neglect Court Appearance

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