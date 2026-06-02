Wisconsin Man Arrested After Fatal Shooting Over Neighbor Noise Dispute

A 32-year-old Wisconsin man faces homicide charges after allegedly shooting and killing his upstairs neighbor during an argument about noise. The victim, a 42-year-old father, was killed in front of his teenage son. The suspect had a history of complaining about the victim's noise and even threatened to kill him via text messages to their landlord. The shooting occurred after the victim returned home from work. The son recorded part of the argument and saw the suspect with a gun. The suspect fled by car but crashed and was arrested. He faces charges including first-degree intentional homicide. The victim's son called 911, but his father died at the scene.

A dispute over noise between neighbors in a Wisconsin apartment complex escalated into a fatal shooting. The incident occurred on the morning of May 27 in Milwaukee .

Jordan, a 32-year-old man living on the first floor, allegedly became angry about noise from the apartment above him, occupied by 42-year-old McElwee and his teenage son. According to court documents and statements from the landlord, Jordan had complained repeatedly about McElwee being too loud at all hours. The landlord reported receiving concerning text messages from Jordan, including one in which he threatened to kill McElwee.

On the day of the shooting, Jordan called the landlord around 8:25 a.m. to complain about noise. Approximately 30 minutes later, he called again, stating that if the landlord would not deal with the noise, he would take care of it himself. McElwee had left for work earlier in the morning and returned home around 9:40 a.m. His son told authorities that he heard his father and Jordan arguing in the hallway.

The teen began recording the interaction and observed that Jordan was armed with a black handgun. The son reported that Jordan was yelling threats at McElwee while McElwee was walking away. Jordan then allegedly opened fire. McElwee ran to his apartment and shut the door, but Jordan continued shooting and kicked the door open.

The son managed to close and lock the door again, only to find his father had been shot in the chest. McElwee was unable to speak after being shot. The son called 911. Responding officers found McElwee with apparent gunshot wounds to his chest.

Emergency personnel attempted to save him, but he was pronounced dead at the scene. After evaluating the area and speaking with neighbors, police identified Jordan as the suspect. Jordan allegedly fled the scene in a black Audi. Authorities pursued the vehicle for about four miles before it crashed.

Jordan was arrested at the crash site. He faces multiple charges, including first-degree intentional homicide, use of a dangerous weapon, operating a vehicle to flee or elude an officer, and first-degree recklessly endangering safety. It is not clear if Jordan has entered a plea or retained legal counsel. The Milwaukee Police Department did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

The case highlights the tragic potential for neighbor disputes to turn deadly. The victim's teenage son witnessed the shooting and his quick actions in calling for help were noted by investigators. The landlord's documentation of prior complaints and threats may be significant for the prosecution. The incident has left the community shaken





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Wisconsin Shooting Neighbor Dispute Homicide Milwaukee Landlord Complaint Text Threat Teen Witness Arrest Fleeing Suspect Gun Violence First-Degree Homicide

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