Wisconsin Man Arrested After Date Turns Into Kidnapping Attempt With Gun and Kill Kit

A 22-year-old Wisconsin man, Liberto, was charged with attempted sexual assault, kidnapping, and false imprisonment after he forced his date into his car at gunpoint, showed her a kill kit, and threatened to take her to a lake house. Police found weapons, restraints, and other alarming items in his car.

A Wisconsin man was arrested after he showed up to a date with a gun and a kill kit , and attempted to kidnap the woman.

The man, identified as 22-year-old Liberto, was charged with attempted sexual assault, kidnapping and false imprisonment, all with modifiers for the use of a deadly weapon, after he forced his date into his car on May 29. The woman, whose name has not been shared publicly, told police that Liberto showed up at her home unannounced at 1 a.m. days before they planned to go on a date on May 29, according to a criminal complaint viewed by local news outlets.

The woman told Liberto that he had crossed boundaries and asked him to leave, though he still showed up to her home on May 29 to pick her up for the date. Upon his arrival, Liberto told her he had a gift for her in his car and another surprise in the back seat.

The woman got into the back seat of the car and drove off, which was when he allegedly pulled over and told her that she should have been scared. He then pulled out a Python .357 Magnum revolver and pointed it at her as he demanded that she hand over her phone. The woman refused to give him her phone unless he put down the gun.

However, Liberto refused to do so and reportedly continued to yell at her. She then attempted to grab the gun and was able to get it away from him, but he allegedly locked the car and trapped her inside. Liberto then allegedly took out a knife and told the woman to put on a pair of handcuffs in the back seat, and she complied.

Liberto began to accuse the woman of seeing other people and lying to him, according to police. The woman said she repeatedly tried to call 911 and her family while she was handcuffed. He continued to drive as he told her he was taking her to a lake house four hours away so he could use her like she used him, per the complaint.

The woman reportedly asked Liberto if he planned to sexually assault her, and he said he did. Liberto went on to tell the woman that he vandalized her vehicle in the past before he said that they would be at the lake house for a couple of days. The complaint stated that he then said people kill people because they do bad things and added, We are at the point of no return.

He was then arrested and police searched his car, where they found the gun, knife and handcuffs. Authorities also allegedly found duct tape, a hacksaw, erectile dysfunction pills, a tarp, bondage restraints, a hogtie kit, gloves, headlamps, an unopened package of women's underwear, lubricant, condoms, an unopened container of 10FT coil straight chain, hydrogen peroxide, a shovel, a 36-inch gooseneck wrecking bar, and an unknown clear odorless liquid, according to the complaint.

The woman spoke to detectives the next day, telling them that she met Liberto through mutual friends in September 2025 and they previously went on a few dates. However, she told him that she did not want to be in a relationship. Liberto reportedly complained that the woman did not let him kiss him or hold his hand, and she said she told him multiple times that she only wanted to be friends.

Liberto is currently in custody at the Milwaukee County Jail and is being held on $200,000 cash bond. He appeared in court on Tuesday, June 9. It is not currently clear if Liberto has entered a plea or retained legal counsel





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Wisconsin Kidnapping Attempted Sexual Assault Gun Kill Kit

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