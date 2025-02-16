Wisconsin Governor Proposes Sweeping Prison Reforms, Including Closure of Aging Facilities

Wisconsin Governor Tony Evers unveiled a comprehensive plan to revamp the state's correctional system, proposing the closure of several aging prisons without constructing a new facility. This ambitious $500 million initiative aims to address the state's troubled prison infrastructure, which has faced numerous challenges.

Wisconsin Governor Tony Evers unveiled a comprehensive plan to revamp the state's correctional system , proposing the closure of several aging prisons without constructing a new facility. This ambitious $500 million initiative aims to address the state's troubled prison infrastructure, which has faced numerous challenges.

The proposal, subject to approval by the Republican-controlled Legislature, outlines a series of strategic changes, including the closure of the Green Bay Correctional Institution, built in 1898, and the Waupun Correctional Institution, dating back to 1851. Both facilities have long been targeted for closure due to their age and condition.The plan also calls for the transformation of existing facilities. The Lincoln Hills campus, currently housing a juvenile correctional facility, would be converted into a medium-security adult prison. Meanwhile, the Waupun Correctional Institution would undergo a transformation from a maximum-security prison to a medium-security center specializing in vocational training. The Stanley Correctional Center would shift from a medium to a maximum-security facility, and the Hobart Correctional Institution would be expanded by 200 minimum-security beds.Another crucial aspect of Governor Evers' plan focuses on expanding opportunities for individuals convicted of nonviolent offenses to participate in the earned release program, potentially enabling their earlier release. This initiative aims to reduce prison overcrowding and promote rehabilitation. While Republicans and Democrats have expressed support for closing the Waupun and Green Bay facilities in the past, concerns regarding job losses and the construction costs of a new prison have hindered progress. Governor Evers expressed optimism that lawmakers would unite behind this plan, drawing parallels to the bipartisan agreement reached in 2017 to close the Lincoln Hills juvenile prison. However, the implementation of the Lincoln Hills closure plan has faced significant delays. The Governor's proposal presents a bold opportunity to reform Wisconsin's correctional system, addressing aging infrastructure, promoting rehabilitation, and potentially reducing prison populations. The success of this plan hinges on the Legislature's willingness to collaborate and enact these sweeping changes





AP / 🏆 728. in US We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Wisconsin Governor Evers Prison Reforms Facility Closure Correctional System Ageing Infrastructure Rehabilitation Earned Release Program

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Alabama Governor Proposes Sweeping Public Safety LegislationAlabama Governor Kay Ivey announced a package of bills aimed at bolstering public safety, focusing on supporting law enforcement and combating gun violence. The legislation includes several key measures, such as expanding restrictions on firearm possession for felons, enhancing penalties for shooting into occupied spaces, and providing greater legal protections for law enforcement officers. The proposals also address juvenile justice reform and offer scholarships for the dependents of long-serving law enforcement officers.

Read more »

Pakistani government proposes sweeping controls on social mediaPakistan’s opposition said Thursday the government is seeking to further suppress freedom of speech a day after it proposed sweeping controls on social media that could include blocking platforms and sending users to prison for spreading disinformation.

Read more »

Pakistani government proposes sweeping controls on social mediaPakistan’s opposition said Thursday the government is seeking to further suppress freedom of speech a day after it proposed sweeping controls on social media that could include blocking platforms and sending users to prison for spreading...

Read more »

Governor proposes banning cellphones in schools throughout New York state starting next fallALBANY, N.Y. (AP) — Students throughout New York state might have to give up their cellphones during school hours starting next fall under a proposal

Read more »

Washington Governor Proposes Universal Free School Meals and Childcare ExpansionWashington Governor Bob Ferguson's plan focuses on improving affordability for residents by providing universal free school meals and expanding childcare options. The proposal includes a $120 million investment to expand the 'Meals for Kids' program, offering free breakfasts and lunches to an additional 325,000 students and reducing families' monthly grocery expenses. The plan also proposes a $100 million investment to expand childcare eligibility for small business employees, making affordable childcare more accessible to families with young children.

Read more »

New York Governor Proposes Statewide Cell Phone Ban in SchoolsGovernor Kathy Hochul of New York announced plans to introduce legislation banning cell phones in K-12 schools across the state. This move aims to reduce classroom distractions and promote student learning. While the proposal faces some opposition, it has gained support from educators and advocates who believe it will improve academic performance and well-being.

Read more »