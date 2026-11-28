Wisconsin Football Dominates Minnesota, Takes Back Paul Bunyan's Axe
The Badgers needed this one. Badly. They needed to beat Minnesota and snap the Gophers' two-game winning streak in the series. They needed to replenish their e
They needed to beat Minnesota and snap the Gophers' two-game winning streak in the series. They needed to replenish their empty trophy case. They needed to win a rivalry game under head coach Luke Fickell.
They needed the Axe back. The pure joy and relief from this cathartic victory was palpable. This wasn't just a win over a hated rival; it was essentially wire-to-wire domination. All season, we've searched for evidence that finally, this team is different.
This is our most convincing proof yet. Here's how it went down in Madison:Wisconsin Badgers wide receiver Tyrell Henry celebrates after scoring a touchdown. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect Minnesota won the coin toss and deferred.
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