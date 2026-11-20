Relatives of Frank Lawrence Fazio petition Governor Tony Evers to deny Matthew Schumacher's sentence reduction, citing the brutality of the 1999 murder and ongoing trauma for the victim's family members.

The family of Frank Lawrence Fazio is urgently asking Governor Tony Evers to deny a commutation request from Matthew Schumacher, the man convicted of murdering Fazio in December 1999. Schumacher, who was 17 at the time of the crime, is currently serving a life sentence without the possibility of parole for the brutal killing of the restaurant owner and father of four in Sugar Creek Township. This plea comes as Schumacher prepares for a hearing before the Governor's Commutation Advisory Board, which threatens to reopen deep emotional wounds for the victim's relatives after more than two decades of silence and grief.

Schumacher Case Details and Hearing Process

Matthew Schumacher, now 44 years old, is scheduled to present his case to the Commutation Advisory Board on Friday morning. His application seeks to have his life sentence reduced, a process that could potentially lead to his release from prison. The hearing is part of a broader review initiated by Governor Tony Evers, who reinstated the state's commutation process in April. This initiative allows inmates to apply for sentence reductions for the first time in decades, marking a significant shift in Wisconsin's criminal justice protocol since the last governor issued commutations in 1995.

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Schumacher was among four individuals charged and convicted in the death of Frank Lawrence Fazio. During his trial, he was tried as an adult and sentenced in September 2000 to life imprisonment plus a consecutive 55 years. The severity of the sentence reflected the violent nature of the crime, where Fazio, aged 52, was beaten with a baseball bat and stabbed multiple times in the apartment above his restaurant. The upcoming hearing will determine whether the board recommends that Evers alter this long-standing sentence, a decision that carries significant legal and emotional weight for all parties involved.

Fazio Family Opposes Sentence Reduction

Jack Fazio, the 50-year-old eldest son of the victim, expressed profound shock and distress at the prospect of his father's killer being freed. He told Newsweek that the possibility of Schumacher having his sentence commuted has reopened family wounds that had remained closed for years. Jack Fazio described the potential release as unfathomable, stating that the idea of the man responsible being let loose is shocking and traumatic. He emphasized that this news has brought all the pain of that December night back to the surface, making it nearly impossible for the family to feel any sense of closure.

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Carmella Daly, Fazio's 76-year-old sister, echoed these sentiments, describing how she felt traumatized all over again upon learning of the commutation possibility. She recalled the immense relief she felt in 2000 when the judge sentenced Schumacher to life without parole, believing those words offered permanent justice. Daly launched a Change.org petition calling on Governor Evers and the board to reject the application, noting that it has garnered more than 8,600 signatures. She stated that Schumacher showed no signs of remorse during the year-and-a-half of court hearings and sentencing, and she fears for public safety if he is released.

Political Context and Future Implications

The commutation hearing occurs just one week after Governor Tony Evers announced sentence reductions for 14 individuals, including those convicted of homicide and armed robbery. Five of those recipients were convicted as minors when they committed their crimes. While Evers denied applications for 10 other inmates, his administration has moved quickly to process these requests through the newly formed Commutation Advisory Board. A spokesperson for the governor previously told Wisconsin Watch that Evers intends to approve or deny every application that receives a hearing before he leaves office in January.

As Wisconsin approaches a gubernatorial transition, the decisions made by Tony Evers will define the state's approach to criminal justice for the remainder of his term. Democrat David Crowley defeated Republican Representative Tom Tiffany in November and will assume office after Evers departs. Meanwhile, the Fazio family continues to seek answers and protection from what they view as a profound injustice. Jack Fazio noted that the murder destroyed their mother, who never remarried until her death, and fundamentally altered the lives of him and his siblings. The family remains steadfast in their request that the justice system uphold the original sentence, ensuring that the magnitude of the crime is never diminished by a potential commutation.