Wisconsin Destroys Backyard Poultry Flock After HPAI Confirmed in Rusk County

Wisconsin authorities confirm a highly pathogenic avian influenza case in Rusk County, triggering bird depopulation and new biosecurity guidelines for livestock owners.

The Wisconsin Department of Agriculture Trade and Consumer Protection officially confirmed a case of highly pathogenic avian influenza in a backyard poultry flock in Rusk County on Thursday. The agency ordered the immediate depopulation of all birds on the affected property to eliminate the source of the virus and prevent further spread. This decisive action marks a critical step in the state's emergency response to contain the highly contagious pathogen within local communities.

The Wisconsin agriculture officials verified the presence of the HPAI virus on the specific property, triggering standard emergency protocols for such outbreaks. The rapid depopulation ensures that the virus does not persist in the local environment or contaminate neighboring flocks. This drastic measure is a standard procedure when the disease is detected in domestic settings to safeguard the wider agricultural industry.

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Officials did not specify the exact method by which the flock became infected, but the virus spreads through direct contact with infected birds, wild birds, or their droppings. The pathogen can also transmit through contaminated equipment or clothing worn by individuals working with animals. The lack of a known source highlights the pervasive nature of the virus in North America since December 2021.

In response to this specific case, the agency established a 10-kilometer surveillance zone around the affected property to monitor for potential spread. Surrounding poultry premises will not face immediate movement restrictions, but the surveillance area allows for close tracking of the disease's movement. This zone is a standard precaution to ensure the virus does not jump to other commercial or backyard operations.

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The agency is urgently recommending that all poultry owners implement strict biosecurity measures to protect their flocks and herds. These protocols include washing hands thoroughly, disinfecting all equipment, and restricting access to animal areas. Owners are also advised to separate new additions from existing birds for at least 30 days to prevent hidden introductions of the virus.

The Wisconsin agency also advised that owners keep their birds indoors whenever possible to minimize exposure to wild bird droppings. Creating a physical barrier against the disease is essential, especially as the H5N1 strain continues to circulate among wild and domestic birds. This recommendation is part of a broader warning issued to all livestock owners across the state to remain vigilant.

The DATCP continues to monitor the situation closely, emphasizing that early detection and strict adherence to hygiene protocols are critical. The agency warns that failure to follow these biosecurity measures could lead to large-scale outbreaks that devastate local farms. International vigilance remains essential, as the virus has now reached every continent, including a recent confirmation in Australia.

The confirmation of HPAI in Rusk County underscores the persistent threat of avian influenza to domestic poultry populations. Officials stress that the virus is often fatal to domestic birds and requires constant vigilance from all animal owners. The swift response by the Wisconsin Department of Agriculture Trade and Consumer Protection demonstrates the state's commitment to protecting its agricultural economy from further incursions of the deadly virus.