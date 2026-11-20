There are two games left this season for Wisconsin, and it cannot afford to play the way it did at Maryland. Wisconsin entered the fourth quarter with a seven-p

Nov 14, 2026; College Park, Maryland, USA; Wisconsin Badgers head coach Luke Fickell sends a play in with Wisconsin Badgers linebacker Aaron Witt in the first half against the Maryland Terrapins at SECU Stadium.

| IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect There are two games left this season for Wisconsin, and it cannot afford to play the way it did at Maryland. Wisconsin entered the fourth quarter with a seven-point lead over the Terrapins, but the Terps battled back and won 24-21.

Also read Wisconsin Governor Evers Faces Commutation Hearing for Killer of Frank Fazio

There were plenty of problems with the offensive and defensive units, and the Badgers had many chances to win the game and keep the Terps from making a comeback, but they didn't make the plays when it mattered. The last two games of the season for Wisconsin are against Purdue and Minnesota. Wisconsin head coach Luke Fickell has multiple areas of concern that his team must correct in the final two games of the season.

Wisconsin quarterback Ryan Hopkins is tackled by Rutgers defensive back DK Gilley during the second quarter of their game Saturday, Nov. 7, 2026 at Camp Randall Stadium in Madison, Wisconsin. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect The passing game didn't provide the Badgers much success against the Terrapins. Ryan Hopkins completed 11-of-22 passes for 77 yards.

Advertisement

The offense was inconsistent with its passing attack and unable to sustain drives, as the running game didn't provide much success either. This was evident on the final play of the game, when Maryland got to Hopkins and caused him to fumble. The fumble recovery by Maryland resulted in a field goal that would be the game-winner for the Terrapins with 29 seconds remaining on the clock.

Nov 14, 2026; College Park, Maryland, USA; Wisconsin Badgers safety Cairo Skanes lands on his head after tackling Maryland Terrapins running back DeJuan Williams in the second half at SECU Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jamie Sabau-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters ConnectNo purchase necessary. 50 U.S./D.C. 18+. Entry opens 3PM ET Dec 6, 2026 and closes 8PM ET Dec 18, 2026. Void where prohibited. for complete details.

The College Football Playoff is not a sponsor or administrator of this contest. Wisconsin committed several turnovers in its loss to Maryland. The Badgers had three, including a fumble on a fourth-and-short attempt and a fumble by running back Darrion Dupree that gave Maryland possession on Wisconsin's side of the 50. These turnovers placed the Badgers' defense in unfavorable positions as it attempted to prevent the Terps from scoring.

In a game in which the Badgers only accumulated 201 total yards of offense, Wisconsin cannot afford to surrender possessions when it is having trouble moving the ball. The Badgers must be more cautious with the football during the final two weeks of the season. Hopkins or Colton Joseph, whoever gets the nod at quarterback, must protect the ball while under pressure, and the running backs must ensure that they maintain control of it.

Wisconsin has surrendered enough opportunities already, and those errors must cease. Wisconsin linebacker Cooper Catalano tackles Rutgers running back Antwan Raymond for a two-yard loss during the third quarter of their game Saturday, Nov. 7, 2026 at Camp Randall Stadium in Madison, Wisconsin. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect Although there were some bright spots defensively against Maryland, Wisconsin's defense was unable to secure the victory in the final minutes of the game.

Advertisement

After establishing a 21-14 lead in the fourth quarter, Maryland responded with a touchdown with 2:11 remaining in the game. Wisconsin surrendered the ball on its subsequent possession, allowing Maryland to gain possession deep in Wisconsin territory and resulting in the game-winning field goal. The Badgers must limit the big plays. Maryland connected on a 39-yard pass from Cardell Williams to Preston Howard in the fourth quarter to even the score at 21-21.

Mason Posa was a standout performer for Wisconsin on defense with 13 tackles, 2.5 tackles for loss and one sack. However, all members of the defense must perform better during critical moments and generate more consistent pressure on quarterbacks.

Additionally, Wisconsin must create more third-and-long situations for its opponents. The loss to Maryland represented another difficult defeat for Wisconsin, especially considering that the Badgers led entering the fourth quarter. Wisconsin still has Purdue and Minnesota remaining on its schedule, and both contests provide an opportunity to conclude the season on a better note. Wisconsin must improve its pass protection, take better care of the football and find a way to finish games.

Fickell has two additional opportunities to address those concerns before the end of the season. Mark Livingston is a South Carolina native and recent Penn State graduate with a degree in Digital Media and Journalism. He previously wrote for Greenville Sports Media, where he covered various sports and teams across the Carolinas. His experience includes game coverage, feature stories and interviews.