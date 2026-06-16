Wisconsin Beagle Research Facility to Close, 475 Dogs Rescued

Big Dog Ranch Rescue has secured an agreement to permanently close Ridglan Farms, a Wisconsin beagle breeding and research facility, and transfer all 475 remaining dogs. The closure follows years of protests and comes after the facility faced legal trouble over animal mistreatment. The dogs will be spayed, neutered, and prepared for adoption.

A significant victory for animal welfare advocates has been announced as Ridglan Farms , a controversial beagle breeding and research facility in Wisconsin , prepares to shut its doors permanently.

Big Dog Ranch Rescue, a major animal rescue organization, confirmed on Monday that it has reached an agreement to take in all 475 remaining beagles from the facility, with transfers beginning immediately. The closure ends a long-standing conflict that included violent protests and legal battles over the treatment of dogs at the site, located in Blue Mounds, about 25 miles southwest of Madison. The deal ensures that every dog currently housed at Ridglan Farms will be removed.

"Not one dog will remain," declared Lauree Simmons, founder of Big Dog Ranch Rescue, during a news conference in Wisconsin. "No more breeding, no more testing, no more anything. " The rescue group stated that some of the beagles will be placed with other rescue organizations, while many will be sent to its campuses in Florida and Alabama. There, they will receive necessary medical care, including spaying and neutering, before being put up for adoption.

Approximately 200 dogs were being transferred on Monday, with another 125 scheduled for Tuesday. The remaining beagles, which are still puppies, will be moved in August. Simmons also appealed for an end to further demonstrations, noting that Ridglan Farms has committed to closing all dog breeding, sales, research, and testing operations.

"Our focus now should be on supporting these dogs as they transition into their new lives," she said. "These dogs will get to experience safety and a normal life for the first time. " The closure follows a tumultuous period for the facility. In April, a large group of animal welfare activists stormed the property in an attempt to seize the beagles, leading to police using tear gas and pepper spray and making dozens of arrests.

Earlier in March, protesters broke in and took 30 dogs. These actions were part of a years-long campaign to free the beagles and shut down the operation. The path to this closure was paved with legal pressures. Ridglan Farms agreed in October to surrender its state breeding license effective July 1, as part of a deal to avoid prosecution on felony animal mistreatment charges.

A special prosecutor had determined that the facility was performing eye procedures that violated state veterinary standards. While Ridglan Farms has denied mistreating animals, stating that all dogs being transferred are "happy, healthy animals" with "extensive" state and federal inspection documentation, the allegations contributed to the decision to close. The company expressed hope that the "years-long harassment campaign" targeting its owners, staff, and neighbors would now end.

Beagles are the breed most commonly used in animal testing due to their size and gentle temperament, according to Big Dog Ranch Rescue. Activists have long argued that these dogs should be adopted, not sold to other research facilities. The rescue group also revealed it is working closely with the Trump administration to stop funding studies that subject dogs to "invasive and painful experimentation.

" Health and Human Services Secretary Robert F. Kennedy, Jr. hailed Monday's agreement as a "major win for animal welfare" in a post on X. The successful transfer of all 475 beagles marks a substantial step toward providing these animals with the homes and care they have long been denied





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