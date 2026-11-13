Wisconsin basketball officially signs its consensus four-star prospect

A 6-5 guard from Milwaukee, Jalen Brown is viewed as a consensus four-star recruit and top-100 recruit in the country.

Wauwatosa West guard Jalen Brown puts up a shot against Wauwatosa East in a game Friday, December 12, 2025, at Wauwatosa East High School in Wauwatosa, Wisconsin.

West won 74-63. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connectis officially a member of Wisconsin's 2027 signing class after the school announced he had signed his paperwork on Thursday. A consensus four-star recruit and top-100 recruit in the country, Brown is currently playing for Mesa Sequoia National Prep after spending the previous three seasons at Wauwatosa West High School.

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"I'm a Badger and dreams do come true," Brown said. "I'm so thankful and do not take this opportunity lightly. Thank you Badger Nation!

"Brown committed to the Badgers in June 2025, choosing Wisconsin over power-conference offers from California, Indiana, Iowa, Minnesota, Nebraska, Washington and West Virginia. During his junior season at Wauwatosa West, Brown averaged 20.5 points, 7.2 rebounds, 6.2 assists and 2.9 steals. As a sophomore he helped the Trojans win the state title while averaging 22.1 points, 7.3 rebounds and 5.2 assists per contest.

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He scored 1,584 points in his Wisconsin varsity career and was named to the Wisconsin Basketball Coaches Association all-state team after his sophomore and junior seasons.said in a statement.

"Growing up down the road in Milwaukee, it was his dream to play here at Wisconsin. Jalen has the ability to score at all three levels and has great vision on the court. He also has a tremendous work ethic on both sides of the ball and makes everyone around him better. Brown's commitment continues an in-state recruiting run for Wisconsin.

After signing no in-state high school scholarship recruits in its 2020 through 2024 classes, Wisconsin signed guardBenjamin Worgull has covered Wisconsin men's basketball since 2004, having previously written for Rivals, USA Today, 247sports, Fox Sports, the Associated Press, the Janesville Gazette, and the Wisconsin State Journal.