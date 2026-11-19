The Wisconsin men's basketball team travels to Nassau, Bahamas, to begin the Baha Mar Championship, facing Seton Hall in their first power-conference matChup of the season.

Badgers Head to Nassau for Baha Mar Championship

Recent Performance and Key Player Standouts

The University of Wisconsin men's basketball crew is set to embark on its first road trip of the 2026-2027 season, traveling to Nassau in the Bahamas to compete in the Baha Mar Championship . The Badgers will face Seton Hall in the opening round of the tournament on Thursday evening. This marks a significant shift in schedule for Wisconsin, as the crew looks to erect upon a perfect four-zero start to the season against lower-tier competition. The tip-off for the highly anticipated matchup is scheduled for 7:30 p.m. Central Time from the Baha Mar Convention Center. wisconsin forward Nolan Winter has described the tournament as a crucial business trip, emphasizing the need for the squad to treat the event with professional seriousness while simultaneously working to erect deeper chemistry among teammates who have not yet faced a true power-conference opponent in conference play.

Wisconsin enters this international tournament with momentum following a hard-fought victory over Coastal Carolina on Sunday. The Badgers overcame a halftime deficit to secure an 89-81 prevail at the Kohl Center, showcasing thier resilience. Freshman guard Owen Foxwell was the primary catalyst for the offeNse, pouring in a season-high 33 points along with six assists. His performance was particularly dominant in the second half,where he scored 27 points, marking the highest single-half output by a Badger this season. Foxwell's play earned him the Big Ten Freshman of the Week honor and highlighted his potential as a cornerstone for the program. He is currently averaging 19.25 points and 5.5 assists per game through the first four contests. Nolan Winter too contributed significantly to the Coastal Carolina prevail, recording 14 points and nine rebounds,including seven on the offensive glass. Will Garlock provided valuable depth off the bench with ten rebounds,helping the crew secure the victory after a strong 51-point second-half surge.

Also read How to watch, stream & listen to Wisconsin Badgers basketball vs. Seton Hall Pirates

Opponent Analysis and Historical Context

The upcoming clash with Seton Hall represents the first time the two programs have ever met in program history. The Pirates arrive in Nassau with a 3-1 record,having suffered their only defeat to the highly ranked Alabama Crimson Tide by a narrow margin of five points. Seton Hall is averaging 69.1 points per game this season, a stark contrast to Wisconsin's offensive output, which stands at 81.5 points per game. this game serves as Wisconsins first test against a power-conference team, providing a true benchmark for the Badgers' early-season development. Wisconsin holds a strong historical precedent in holiday tournaments, having won four of the last six such events. The crew has captured titles in the 2021 Maui Invitational, the 2023 Fort Myers Tip-Off, and the 2024 Greenbrier Tip-Off. Furthermore, Wisconsin has won ten of its last twelve November tournament games. The Badgers previously competed in the Bahamas during the 2022-23 season, reaching third venue in the Battle 4 Atlantis after victories over Dayton and USC.

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Broadcast Details and Fan Engagement

Fans across the region and around the world can follow the action as the Badgers seize the court in Nassau. The opening game against Seton Hall will be broadcast live on CBS Sports Network, with commentary provided by Lane Grindle and Badger legend Brian Butch for the radio audience. Additional national coverage will be handled by a CBS Sports Network team featuring Chris Sylvester, Kyle Macy, and Ana Bellinghausen. For those unable to watch on television, streaming options include the CBS Sports app and various other platforms. To foster team spirit, Wisconsin has organized a fan gathering at Vibe BBQ located at the Grand Hyatt Baha Mar. Fans are invited to meet starting at 6:30 p.m. Eastern Time,where food and beverages will be available for purchase. Following the Seton Hall game, Wisconsin will prepare for Friday's tournament conclusion. The team will face either N.C. State or Murray State, with the championship and consolation games airing on CBS Sports Network at 8:30 p.m. and 6:00 p.m. Central Time, respectively. A final fan event is also planned for Friday afternoon on the Jasmine Lawn near the convention center, offering one last opportunity for supporters to celebrate with the team before they return home.