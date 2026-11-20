The University of Wisconsin drops its first game of the season to Seton Hall, 74-69, in the Baha Mar Championship semifinals due to turnover struggles and defensive lapses.

The University of Wisconsin men's basketball team suffered its first loss of the season, falling 74-69 to Seton Hall in the semifinals of the Baha Mar Championship in Nassau, Bahamas. The defeat marks a significant turning point for the Badgers, who entered the matchup with an undefeated record and high expectations for their physical style of play. This result ends a strong start to the campaign and highlights immediate vulnerabilities that need attention.

Wisconsin entered the final twenty minutes of the game trailing by seventeen points, a deficit that proved insurmountable despite a spirited second-half effort. The Badgers displayed a disjointed performance in the first half, allowing Seton Hall to capitalize on their physical defense and create a 21-3 run that included a decisive 13-0 stretch over the final three minutes of that period. This momentum shift was fueled by Seton Hall's unexpected precision from beyond the arc, as they shot 48.2 percent overall and hit four consecutive three-pointers during the critical run.

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The Pirates entered the contest averaging only 6.8 three-point attempts per game and shooting 31.4 percent from deep, yet they defied those statistics by going 5-for-9 from long range during the pivotal sequence. Wisconsin's defense failed to contest these shots effectively, allowing Seton Hall to get comfortable and dictate the pace of the game while the Badgers struggled to find their offensive rhythm against the physical pressure applied by the visitors. This early struggle set a tone that was difficult to reverse in a high-stakes tournament setting.

Ball security was a major factor in the loss, as Wisconsin committed a season-high eighteen turnovers throughout the contest. The team recorded eleven turnovers in the first half alone, a number that exceeded their total field goal attempts in that same period. These mistakes prevented the Badgers from generating fast-break opportunities, yielding only one fast-break point in the first twenty minutes of play and forcing them to rely on half-court execution against a well-set defense.

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Guard Jalen Pickett contributed to the turnover issue, committing seven of the team's errors in the first twenty-one possessions. His struggles to handle the pressure resulted in limited transition offense and stalled the Badgers' ability to chip away at the growing deficit. Coach Greg Gard noted that the team cycled through eleven different players in his rotation, searching for a combination that could withstand the aggressiveness of Seton Hall's defensive scheme.

Braeden Carrington, a fifth-year guard for Wisconsin, attempted several shots in the first half but was part of a team that scored only four points in the paint during that span. The Badgers corrected this interior deficit in the second half, managing to score eighteen points inside, yet they still drew only sixteen fouls and attempted just fourteen free throws for the entire game. This lack of aggression at the rim and on the glass further hindered their ability to close the gap on Seton Hall.

Junior guard Tyler Smith led Wisconsin with twenty points, shooting 8-for-15 from the field and adding three rebounds. Senior guard Jalen Pickett struggled with his shot, scoring seven points on 2-for-10 shooting, including 1-for-6 from three-point range. Despite the loss, sophomore forward D'Mitrik Trice showed promise with nine points and six rebounds, demonstrating improved mobility after recovering from knee surgery earlier in the year.

Owen Foxwell also contributed to the statistical narrative, scoring seven points on 2-for-10 shooting and committing two of his three turnovers in the second half. Foxwell admitted that the team did not handle the pressure well in the first half, playing on the back foot and lacking confidence. He noted that the team turned down good shots for bad ones, which fueled Seton Hall's offense and highlighted a lack of execution under duress.

Will Garlock continued to look stronger and more confident with a year under his belt, scoring eleven points which marked a career high. He did not miss a shot for the third straight game, showcasing an aggressive mindset at the rim that Coach Gard praised. Garlock's performance provided a spark, but the team needed more players to emulate that level of physical engagement to match Seton Hall's toughness.

Victory Onuetu saw his playing time limited due to an overabundance of fouls, playing only nine minutes and not seeing the floor for the final 16:06 of the game. However, his play sparked the team to start the second half, assisting on Wisconsin's first basket of the half and cleaning up possessions with defensive rebounds. Foxwell described Onuetu's energy as the fire the team needed, emphasizing the need for controlled aggression throughout the entire game.

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Austin Rapp turned in his third straight double-digit game with 18 points off the bench, hitting his usual threes and showing activity inside. Coming off knee surgery, Rapp's performance was a boost for the frontcourt, though he lost his starting role earlier in the season. His ability to take shots and make them helped break the game open and restore some momentum for the Badgers in the second half.

Nolan Winter was a hindrance in the first half for Wisconsin, going 0-2 from the floor with one rebound and passing up his own open looks. He was more assertive in the second half, finishing with five points, four rebounds, three assists, and a steal. Coach Gard noted that Winter is still trying to find his footing and trust his ankle after surgery, requiring him to play with the same confidence he displayed in the second half.

This loss serves as an early warning for Wisconsin as they prepare for the rigors of Big Ten play. The Badgers have touted one of the largest frontcourts in recent school history, but the group has been grounded by foul trouble and sluggish performances in recent weeks. The inability to embrace contact and fight through Seton Hall's physical defense in the first half exposed vulnerabilities that could be exploited by conference opponents.

Coach Gard emphasized that the team must improve their handling of physical pressure to maintain their competitive edge. He stated that the team was on their heels for most of the first half across the lineup and that credit must be given to Seton Hall for their game plan. The second-half rally showed that the team has the resilience to compete, but the early deficit created by the turnover issues and defensive lapses proved too large to overcome.

Wisconsin will now look to regroup and apply these lessons as they continue their season, aiming to translate this semifinal experience into stronger performances in upcoming Big Ten matchups. The parallels to last year's team are evident, as both squads struggled in the first half against physical opponents but showed glimpses of potential in the second. The Badgers must now focus on cohesion and toughness to avoid similar pitfalls in conference play.