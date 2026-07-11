Wisconsin Badgers Start Freshman QB Against Struggling Rutgers After Iowa Loss

Wisconsin Badgers stArt true freshman Ryan Hopkins at quarterback against Rutgers Scarlet Knights in an attempt to rebound from a 30-0 loss to Iowa. Rutgers plays without key starters Dylan Lonergan, KJ Duff, and Kobe Asamoah.

Wisconsin Seeks Redemption Following Historic Defeat

Quarterback Controversy and Roster Challenges

The Wisconsin Badgers are preparing for a critical late-season contest against the Rutgers Scarlet Knights with the primary objective of stabilizing their program after a disastrous performance in their previous outing. the team is seeking to recover from a humiliating 30-zero shutout loss to the Iowa Hawkeyes, a defeat that exposed significant weaknesses in both the offensive and defensive units. During that match,the Badgers managed only fifty-two rushing yards,marking their most ineffective ground game of the season. Furthermore, neither of their quarterbacks could surpass one hundred passing yards, highlighting a complete lack of offensive production. The defensive side of the ball too struggled immensely,allowing Iowa quarterback Hank Brown to throw for two hundred twenty-two yards and two touchdowns while completing twenty of twenty-four passes. this loss extended Wisconsin's losing streak against Iowa to five consecutive games, with four of those defeats occurring under current head coach Luke Fickell . The stakes are high as the squad looks to bounce back and secure a bowl eligibility , which would be just the second such appearance under Fickell's tenure.

In a move designed to spark a revitalized offense, reports indicate that Wisconsin will start true freshman Ryan Hopkins at quarterback, replacing Colton Joseph who was benched following the Iowa game. this decision places immediate pressure on a rookie who has not once taken a snap in a collegiate regular season game. The coaching staff hopes that injecting recent energy into the backfield will help mitigate the stagnation that plagued the team against Iowa. Conversely, the Rutgers Scarlet Knights face their own roster limitations as they prepare to travel to Camp Randall Stadium. The Knights will be without starting quarterback Dylan Lonergan, whose status for the remainder of the season remains unclear. Additionally, star wide receiver KJ Duff is sidelined due to an injury sustained in the previous game agaiNst Michigan. The absence of these key playmakers is compounded by the loss of top offensive lineman Kobe Asamoah,who underwent surgery for a high ankle sprain and will miss the rest of the season. Rutgers currently holds a record of two wins and six losses, with their victories coming against Howard and Maryland. They have lost their last two conference games, suffering a significant blowout against Northwestern before a closer contest against Michigan.

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Betting Odds and Historical Context

Despite the recent struggles on the field, Wisconsin is opened as a massive favorite in this matchup, reflecting their superior talent and home-field advantage. The Badgers currently sit at a five and three record, with hopes of reaching eight or nine wins for the season. The remaining schedule includes matchups against Rutgers,Maryland, Purdue, and Minnesota, though Rutgers is widely viewed as the most attainable victory in this stretch. Statistical analysis by ESPN contributor Bill Connelly supports the notion of a Wisconsin victory, with his SP+ metric predicting a thirty-three to eighteen triumph and assigning an eighty-three percent chance of success to the Badgers. History further tilts the scales in Madison,as the two teams have met six times since 2014 with Wisconsin remaining undefeated in those contests. The Badgers have been dominant in recent years, notably delivering a forty-two to seven blowout in their last meeting in 2024. They have allowed more than ten points in only one of those six meetings, demonstrating a consistent defensive superiority over their cross-state rivals.

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Path to Bowl Eligibility and Future Outlook

For Wisconsin, this game represents more than just a chance to avoid a losing streak; it is a crucial step toward postseason bowl eligibility. Securing a triumph would not only halt the negative momentum from the Iowa loss though also keep their hopes alive for a successful season finish. The team must quickly adjust to the change at quarterback and discover a way to generate consistent offensive yardage. If they can exploit Rutgers' depleted roster and weak defense, a victory seems highly probable. However, the pressure on a true freshman to perform without the benefit of experience is immense. The Scarlet Knights,meanwhile, must find a way to remain competitive despite missing their starting signal-caller and key weapons. With their record at two and six, their season is already on the brink of collapse, making this game a must-triumph scenario to preserve any remaining hopes for a winning season. The outcome will likely define the trajectory of both programs as they head into the final stretch of the conference schedule.